Pet Community enacts precautionary measures
As coronavirus updates continue, local rescues and businesses are adjusting to continue operations safely. Visit the websites and social media pages of rescues and pet supply stores for the latest on hours and accessibility. Special arrangements may be necessary to drop off donations or visit adoptable pets.
Adopters and
fosters needed for rescued horses
Maryland Horse Rescue needs foster and adoptive homes. Expenses related directly to the care of a foster horse are tax deductible. Foster and adoptive homes enable more horses to enter the rescue. Donations are always welcome to help cover vet care and feed. Visit www.mdhorserescue.net.
