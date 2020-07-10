Frederick County residents are passionate about their pets. That passion manifests itself as generous, unsolicited financial support of the Frederick County Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center year-round. We are always grateful to citizens who recognize the challenges of the work we do as a municipal shelter. As a municipal shelter, the budget we are given each year is a known factor. However, the number of animals we will take in each year is not. Nor is the physical or psychological condition of those animals. Private donations supplement our given budget and allow us to provide extra care for animals that need it. Sadly, scammers use even the most virtuous professions to get the attention — and the dollars — of their victims.
Most recently, an independent organization claiming to be fundraising on behalf of animal advocacy groups nationwide developed a website. The website listed publicly available information such as the name and location of each facility, including ours, to emulate legitimacy. The site included a convenient “donate” button with a choice of dollar amounts. Fortunately, their fraudulent efforts were discovered quickly and, with the help of government entities that oversee consumer protection, the entire site came down within 48 hours.
The world of animal welfare and animal advocacy can be complex. Terms like humane society, animal shelter, animal control and “spca” are often used interchangeably by people unfamiliar with the differences. It becomes more complicated as animal advocacy organizations themselves may interchange terminology as their mission encompasses a combination of goals. Animal advocacy does not typically have a reputation for being a lucrative effort. Therefore, every dollar counts in being able to help animals.
If you are considering making a donation to any animal advocacy group, please know where your money and going and what it will be used for. Some measures you can take to ensure your donation is going to a legitimate cause: Call the organization and ask to speak to the director or finance manager. Ask them to provide specifics of where your donation will go and for examples of past use of funds and accomplishments. If possible, visit the facility and note the care that animals are getting. There are many valuable efforts being made on behalf of animals, but there are also people who lack integrity and will take advantage of a generous heart for their own gain. Don’t become one of their victims.
