Regardless of what is going on in the world, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center lives in a state of perpetual preparedness. As the only animal shelter in the county, we remain ready to tackle illness and populations of almost any scale. The recent COVID-19 outbreak gave us another opportunity to put our best food forward in our contribution to the community. We improvise as needed, and get creative to be able to say “we got this.”
First, to acknowledge the need to reduce interaction among humans (social distancing), we implemented an appointment-only policy for essential services only. Essential services include the following: pet owners missing pets, citizens relinquishing stray animals, our pet food bank, and owner-requested euthanasia for pets that are suffering. For the immediate future, essential services are provided by appointment only. Currently, administrative hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. As this situation is unprecedented, we ask residents to call first before traveling to the shelter.
Our animal adoption floors are closed to the public; animal adoptions are temporarily suspended. However, we have very creative and talented tech-savvy staff and we are hoping to develop a virtual shelter visit/potential adoption experience. Only volunteers who have been trained to work with specific populations of animals (shy, fearful, ill-mannered) will continue working with the animals that would regress without the consistency they are used to.
Public safety continues to be a priority for our Division and Animal Control Officers (ACOs) will continue to work normal shifts; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and on-call overnight for animal-related emergencies. Rabies testing of animals will continue as usual.
Be assured that the standards of care for our shelter animals are not compromised in any manner. Having a well-developed, realistic Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) allows our Division to continue with normal operations despite the constraints imposed by coronavirus. Kennel staff and veterinary staff are here daily, working full shifts, to continue to provide food, water, enrichment, clean housing, walks, toys and medication. Moreover, because of the reduction in visitors, staff can now spend more time socializing and working on manners training with shelter animals — a luxury during normal operations.
We thank our community for its understanding and patience as we all work through this in the safest manner possible, our animals and the people who care for them. Please call 301-600-1546 with questions about shelter operations. Call 301-600-1603 with animal-related emergencies.
