Sabrina is one of the dogs currently available for adoption from the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center through our virtual adoption process. Sabrina is a hound-type mixed breed and approximately 8-10 months old. Like many of our puppies and younger adoptable pets, we have her color-coded green. Our color-coding system is designed to provide potential adopters a general idea of a pet’s temperament and level of manners.
Many years ago, we chose the color green for pets that exemplify a “go, go, go!” personality. Sabrina, like many puppies, has a high level of enthusiasm for life. The world is her playground, her attention span can be short — especially if it’s a beautiful spring day with all the distractions that come with it. Puppies require patience, understanding, and a family with experience and interest in tailoring learning mechanisms to have the best chance at becoming well-mannered adults. Positive reinforcement works best and Sabrina is responsive to kind words, gentle cues, and treats as a reward for good behavior.
Consistency is a puppy’s best friend. If you are considering adopting a puppy, make sure you have a routine in mind. The fewer surprises you introduce to your puppy, the more confidence they can build. Crating is recommended as a safety measure. Like toddlers, puppies like to explore and will often consume — or at least taste test — items they come across. For times that you are unable to directly supervise your puppy, a crate keeps them safe and can reduce your level of frustration with their explorations of your trash bins, your kitchen cupboards, or perhaps your favorite piece of furniture as a teething ring.
If you are interested in adopting Sabrina, contact the shelter for more information. Virtual pet adoptions are not more difficult than traditional adoptions; they are just different. We will provide you all the information we have on Sabrina and we will collect information from you. As with all of our adoptable pets, our goal is to make a best decision for a very important lifetime commitment.
