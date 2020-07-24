Last year around this time I wrote about a personal experience I had on a road trip to the South. On my return trip driving northbound on Interstate 95, I noticed a couple of vehicles stopped on the southbound shoulder. There were two people walking in the median strip between the north- and southbound lanes and one person attempting to stop traffic that was moving well in excess of the 70 mph posted. I assumed something fell out of (or off) one of the vehicles. Approximately 2 miles north — at mile marker 128 — I saw a black dog running along the median. All things considered, safety overruled my professional instinct to get out and help. I called 911 to allow the local professionals to safely capture the dog that somehow escaped from a vehicle.
Pet safety is a key component of pet ownership. As pet owners and advocates, we must ensure that our pets are fed properly, have access to clean water, and that they receive veterinary care for routine preventatives as well as unexpected injury or illness. We are also entrusted with taking preventative measures to avoid losing our pets. That includes screening pet sitters. After all, as cliché as it may sound, “things happen.”
Subsequent to the I-95 incident, I learned that not all dog harnesses or other restraint equipment designed for vehicles are created equal and not all are crash tested. I also learned a sobering reminder that buckling up should not just refer to human passengers.
If you travel with your pet, give consideration to the best way to keep them safe. In addition to restraints, crates or carriers, remember to don your pet with visible identification and have it microchipped. Doing these things will eliminate some of the stressors of summer travel and allow you to better enjoy vacation or road-trip time with your furry, four-legged friend. If you leave your pet with a pet sitter, make sure they are insured and bonded, understand your pet’s needs, and go “above and beyond” as needed, especially during extreme weather.
This year as I drove past Mile Marker 128 I found myself thinking back to last year, hoping the black dog running free on the road was reunited with its family, and being grateful for the pet sitters in the world who keep our pets safe in our absence.
