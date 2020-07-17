The Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center provides a variety of important and valuable services to our community. We take in stray animals and work to reunite them with their families. We take in unwanted owned animals and attempt to place them properly (and forever). We respond to calls for service to situations regarding animal welfare, alleged cruelty and/or neglect and assist other agencies like law enforcement and fire service with situations where animals are present. We rescue ducklings from drain pipes and provide humane education at all levels county-wide and through local media outlets. We have a Pet Food Bank to provide food for pet owners who are experiencing financial hardship. However, of the many services we provide, one of the most important is helping pet owners in need provide their pet a dignified end of life.
Last year, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center helped the owners of 68 pets by performing an owner requested pet euthanasia. We know that making that decision is never an easy one. Perhaps one of the most difficult aspects is deciding exactly “when” is the right time for our pets. We don’t want to cut their lives short unnecessarily, yet we don’t want them to suffer if their quality of life is causing them distress. Even after considerable deliberation and making a sound decision based on many factors, there may always be that twinge of doubt. There are some steps pet owners can take when trying to make that difficult decision.
Consulting your pet’s veterinarian is a first step to take. Your veterinarian will have a history of your pet’s health and well-being. They will know the steps you’ve already taken to ensure a good quality of life. They can offer a realistic prognosis and alternatives, if there are any. Evaluate your pet’s response to ongoing treatments and medications. What was once a manageable health condition can deteriorate into one that is unmanageable. And, while we strive to keep our senior pets safe, there may come a time when even that is simply not achievable due to their level of mental decline.
A good friend once told me that sometimes you have to love your pets enough to say goodbye. Giving ample consideration to all factors doesn’t make it easier, but it certainly can help both you and your pet.
