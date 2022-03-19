Since the beginning of this fiscal year (July 1, 2021), the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center has taken in over 1,650 animals. The care we provide for our shelter animals exceeds mere basic requirements. We make every effort to ensure their safety, comfort and enrichment. We evaluate needs and personalities to place them properly. We not only take in traditional pets, such as dogs and cats, but livestock and exotic pets. One measure we take to keep our shelter animals safe and healthy is through medical care.
As a municipal shelter, we are fortunate to have a part-time veterinarian on staff, and a good rapport with community vets. Our shelter vet ensures that medical protocols are followed, then updates those protocols as needed. If animals appear to be ill or injured, they are immediately flagged for a medical evaluation so their health status can be confirmed. However, the medical care we provide is not limited to repairing or treating compromised pets. We have in place procedures to prevent injuries and illness.
Animals that arrive compromised, sick or seemingly contagious are housed separately from animals that appear to be healthy. For our feline population, we have a room we call the “nursery” to house mama cats and their kittens, or for underage orphaned kittens. We have another room for felines that arrive with any type of respiratory illness, and yet another for felines that arrive healthy. We have a similar setup for our canine population. Keeping populations of animals apart reduces the capacity of transmitting disease, but housing accommodations are only part of it.
Animals can not only transmit disease to one another but to people as well. We use personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of disposable gowns and gloves to protect staff. Animals sometimes arrive with bite wounds, putting staff at risk of possible exposure to rabies. Other diseases or illnesses that can be transmitted from animals to humans include sarcoptic mange (scabies), Leptospirosis (a bacterial infection that can cause kidney damage, respiratory distress and other issues) and ringworm (a persistent fungal infection).
Our list of protective measures and the diseases they prevent are much longer than what can fit into a 400-word weekly column, but you get the idea. The old adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is certainly applicable to animal sheltering — and one that we employ daily.
