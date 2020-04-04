In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control will modify our response to calls for service and operating hours for field services. Beginning March 27, Animal Control Officers will only provide a physical response to priority calls between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. All other non-priority calls for service will receive a response by phone or email. From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., an Animal Control Officer will be available to assist with animal-related emergencies only.
Due to the current crisis, we are striving to provide appropriate animal care and customer service in balance with public safety and human health. We ask for your patience and understanding until normal operations have been resumed. Animal Control staff continues to provide excellent care to the animals currently housed at the shelter.
As residents spend more time at home, please remember to be considerate of your neighbors and supervise your pets. An increase in complaints of nuisance barking is occurring. We suspect neighbors who are normally at work during the day are being disturbed by dogs who typically spend time outdoors enjoying spring weather.
Springtime is also the season for newborn wildlife. Remember to observe and enjoy from a distance. Never attempt to touch or capture a newborn wild animal. Assistance with wildlife can be found on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources webpage. Click on the Wildlife tab, then click on “Wildlife Problems?’ A link to the webpage is https://dnr.maryland.gov/Wildlife/Pages/plants_wildlife/wildlifeproblems.aspx.
Thank you for your continued support. Animal Control Officers are on duty seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for information and assistance at 301-600-1544. For an animal related emergency, phone 301-600-1603 or 911 at any time.
