While the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center witnesses year-round support from the community through adopters, volunteers, and donations, this time of year it is especially noticeable. We witness compassion from residents who include us on their annual giving list. Recently we have received a number of generous, unsolicited donation to ensure our animals have what they need in terms of food, bedding, and enrichment. Often times, previous adopters will stop in to share updates and photos on their companion adoptee. We enjoy listening to the well-loved life they are providing to a pet that once spent time at the shelter. Animals not only touch the lives of adopters and shelter visitors, but they touch the hearts of staff and volunteers who work with them every day in different capacities.
Our role in Frederick County is diverse and ranges from basic animal care to public outreach and education to public safety. Regardless of the specific role each staff person plays, there is a common denominator of baseline skills and compassion that are necessary not only for animal care, but for providing excellent service to every visitor that stops by the shelter. We strive every day to share the passion we have for animals with the goal we have of finding good homes for the cats, dogs, bunnies, and other animals in our care.
