Shelters are very stressful places for animals. They are in unfamiliar surroundings filled with strange noises, smells and a constant stream of new people. It’s understandable that most are a little shy upon arrival. Over a few days or weeks, Frederick County Animal Control’s residents settle into a routine and begin to habituate to their new environment. However, some pets feel the stress of shelter life more intensely than others especially when it’s combined with a lack of socialization and various fears. At FCAC, staff and specially trained volunteers work with these very shy or fearful animals as part of two programs, Sheba’s Fearful Dog Program and Fraidy Cats.
FCAC’s feline adoption floor is currently home to two Fraidy Cats, kittens Madam Mim and Jaskier. Both of these 4-month-olds are adorable and enjoy affection on their terms which garners them a lot of attention from potential adopters. But due to their fearfulness, they’re not the best fit for every family. Cats in the Fraidy Cat Program tend to do best in homes with adults or teenagers who are very patient and cat savvy.
Even though homes tend to be less stressful than a shelter, cats like Madam Mim and Jaskier can still take weeks to months to acclimate once they’ve moved in with their adoptive families. There are many things that new families can do to help ease the transitions for their new additions. At FCAC, we recommend keeping your new cat located in one room for at least 10 days, but Fraidy Cats may need to remain in one room for longer periods of time. It can also be helpful to transition them from one room to another, gradually increasing their space.
Madam Mim and Jaskier spend a fair amount of time hiding in their beds at the shelter. Providing them with safe hiding spots in a new home is also helpful. Beds, boxes, cat trees draped with blankets are all good options and as a bonus these items can be moved from space to space as the cat’s territory increases.
New pet owners are often eager to cuddle and interact with their cats, however, with very shy animals it is best to take a more hands off approach at first. It’s important to avoid removing them from their safe hiding spots. Instead sit quietly in a room with them and let the cat come to you. Play sessions with interactive toys is a great way to encourage them to come out of hiding and bond, as are tasty treats.
When Fraidy Cats are adopted at Frederick County Animal Control, we provide pet parents with this information and more during adoption interviews to ensure they have the tools they need to successfully integrate their new additions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.