Frederick County Animal Control is the county’s one and only animal shelter. We are centrally located within city limits at 1832 Rosemont Ave., next to Pizza Hut and across from Fort Detrick. We are open-admission and take in an average of 2,500 animals every year. A significant number of those animals are relinquished because owners are moving or relocating. While owners convince themselves into thinking their pet is better off not going through the stress of a move, the truth is that your pet wants to be with you … unconditionally. A move or relocation is temporary. A family should be forever.
Here are some tips to help you keep your pet and reduce some of the stress involved as a result of moving or relocating:
1. Visit us now … it will save time later. It is much better to know where your local animal shelter is prior to needing us. This will facilitate things and reduce stress should your pet get lost during a move.
2. ID, please. Make sure your pet has an ID tag and/or microchip and that the information is current. Moving involves a change in routine. Companion animals develop a sense of security through a consistent routine and familiar environment. Moving can cause them to react unpredictably. That includes escaping. Every animal that is brought to our shelter is scanned for a microchip — consider having your pet microchipped at your veterinarian’s office or call us for information on our low-cost microchip clinics.
3. Temporary boarding. This is an option many pet owners overlook or think is too expensive. However, boarding a pet in an accredited facility keeps them safe and cared for during a time when you are focused on boxes and packing tape.
4. Spay/Neuter/Vaccinate. In the event you choose to board your pet, many boarding facilities require that your animal be current on vaccinations. A rabies vaccine is required by Maryland state law for all dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months and older. Other vaccine requirements vary among boarding facilities. Even if you choose not to board your pet, current vaccines will keep them protected if they stray from home during the moving process. Spaying and neutering will prevent unwanted animals by preventing undesirable behavior — your pet is less likely to run away if they are altered.
5. Choose pet-priendly. Look for pet-friendly residences to avoid having to give up your furry family member. If you find a landlord reluctant to allow pets, ask your current landlord for a letter of recommendation addressing the fact your pet is well-behaved, crate-trained, etc..
Planning ahead, being creative, and utilizing resources wisely can keep your family together, including the members with fur, fins and feathers. Moving is your decision … giving up your pet doesn’t have to be.
For more information, contact the Frederick County Animal Control Division at 301-600-1546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.