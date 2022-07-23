Last year, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center provided care to the over 2,600 animals we took in, and responded to over 8,300 calls for service ranging from animals running at-large, injured wildlife, and educational visits throughout the community. One of our ongoing goals is to reunite pets with owners. While most owners are grateful when they find we have kept their pets safe after an unanticipated escape, some don’t understand the basic fees attached to animal care.

When either a citizen or Animal Control officer brings a stray animal to the shelter, we follow a process to identify an owner. We follow up on any visible identification such as pet license tags or rabies vaccine tags. We scan for a microchip and look through reports of missing pets. We take a photo of the incoming animal to post on the shelter’s stray page. We will often scan social media pages to see if the animal has been reported missing there. Unless it is inhumane or unsafe to do so, we hold stray animals for five days to allow their owner(s) to reclaim them.

