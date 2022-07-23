Last year, the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center provided care to the over 2,600 animals we took in, and responded to over 8,300 calls for service ranging from animals running at-large, injured wildlife, and educational visits throughout the community. One of our ongoing goals is to reunite pets with owners. While most owners are grateful when they find we have kept their pets safe after an unanticipated escape, some don’t understand the basic fees attached to animal care.
When either a citizen or Animal Control officer brings a stray animal to the shelter, we follow a process to identify an owner. We follow up on any visible identification such as pet license tags or rabies vaccine tags. We scan for a microchip and look through reports of missing pets. We take a photo of the incoming animal to post on the shelter’s stray page. We will often scan social media pages to see if the animal has been reported missing there. Unless it is inhumane or unsafe to do so, we hold stray animals for five days to allow their owner(s) to reclaim them.
The fees we charge — mandated by legislation and policy — are consistent with each stray animal. We charge a modest fee for any vaccines we administer to protect the health of new arrivals with an unknown vaccine history. If an owner is not able to provide proof of a current rabies vaccine for their pet, owners are required to purchase a voucher for $30 to redeem at a participating vet’s office that goes towards acquiring a rabies vaccine. Nominal fees for microchipping and pet licensing are also required for reclaimed pets.
In addition to basic vaccinations, there are fees associated with maintaining a healthy environment for every animal —even if they are with us for just a short time. Impound and daily boarding fees are in place to cover the intake process, food, cleaning and disinfecting, and other overhead associated with providing proper care. Daily care for each animal is $10 per day or part of a day. For an overnight stay at the shelter, the stray reclaim fees will total about $100 if an animal is not microchipped or current on a pet license or rabies vaccine.
If you are ever missing a pet, be sure to include Animal Control as one of the first steps you take in the process of finding your pet (frederickcountymd.gov/fcac).
