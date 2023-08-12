When people surrender pets to the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center we ask if the animals are owned or stray. However, some people are reluctant to claim ownership of an animal they have been feeding or vetting over a significant amount of time. Further muddying are unfounded beliefs of negative consequences attached to surrendering a family pet. However, knowing whether an animal is being brought in by its caretaker or if it may be someone else’s beloved lost pet plays a significant part in the animal’s stay at the shelter.
Strays are held for five days in hopes that an owner will come forward, unless the animal is dangerous or suffering. During that time, that pet is provided the basics of housing/food/water/enrichment. Staff scan the pet multiple times for a microchip and diligently check social media posts and in-house reports of lost pets. We try to connect the dots between even the most unlikely reports and understand that pets can travel long distances over time and may not come in from the location from which they first went missing. Unfortunately, we take in animals routinely that are categorized as stray by the owner surrendering him or her. There is no easy solution to get people to tell us the truth, but there can be unfortunate consequences of not being truthful.
