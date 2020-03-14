Modge is a participant in a new enrichment effort at the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center. The Cat Pawsitive program is “an initiative of The Jackson Galaxy Project” that combines social interaction, training and positive reinforcement for some of the shelter’s more shy felines. Typically, potential adopters are drawn to shelter animals that are more outgoing and those that seem eager to engage with people — like kittens that swipe at passersby or dogs that sit nicely at the front of their kennel. Cats like Modge, overwhelmed with the busy-ness of the shelter, tend to hunker down in a bed or retreat to the back of their housing unit. Cat Pawsitive techniques work to help cats like Modge more adoptable while improving their quality of life. Our shelter is one of only 55 organizations nationwide selected to participate in this program.
Despite many long-standing myths, cats are social creatures. They don’t behave like dogs because, well, they’re not dogs. However, cats are clearly responsive to gentle cues and consistent positive interaction. Cats are smart and sensitive, and seem to have an uncanny way of recognizing authentic interest. Once we identify potential feline candidates for Cat Pawsitive, the cats are partnered with shelter feline advocates. These advocates work with the cats a couple of hours each week, initially just getting to know personalities and eventually moving on to training.
Cat Pawsitive includes clicker training, using a “device that makes a click sound when you press a button.” Each time the cat demonstrates a desired behavior, their human partner works to reinforce that behavior in a positive way: by clicking and reinforcing with a small piece of food. While it may sound simple, it is an effort in patience as not all cats learn at the same pace. Training for Modge began in mid-December with the goal of getting her tolerant of being pet. Now Modge is spending noticeably less time hiding, more time at the front of her cage, and engaging in eye contact with visitors. Most impressive (and undeniably endearing) is her learned behavior of giving “paw” on command.
Cat Pawsitive volunteers are equipped with a journal to mark progress, lessons learned and personal observation. On March 7, Modge’s partner wrote “Modge is so smart! Even though we just started teaching this behavior (low paw), she’s already doing exceptionally well.” We encourage potential adopters to check out Modge and our other participating felines.
