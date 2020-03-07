The Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center serves the community in many ways — from ensuring public safety, to humane education, providing low-cost microchip clinics, and resources for those seeking low-cost spay and neuter programs.
However, FCAC is probably best-known for operating the county’s only animal shelter.
FCAC is the first place you should call when you have lost a pet and when you find a lost pet. Returning pets to their owners is just one of the rewarding aspects of shelter work. Finding homes for the many adoptable pets is probably the most rewarding
We welcome those who want to add to their family. Young, old, blended families and extended families visit FCAC daily to view adoptable pets. Kennel techs, vet techs, volunteers and front office staff answer the many questions about available pets. We have lots of advice —based on experience — to give. We want you to seek our advice — and then follow it.
Recently a family visited, wanting to adopt a cat. There were several small children in the family — very well-behaved. However, they chose a cat that staff members knew would not be a good match. Small children like to pick up cats, carry them around, hug and squeeze. The cat the family chose didn’t especially like to be held. It was shy, and staff and volunteers worked hard with this cat to get it to come out of its shell. To be adopted into a large, noisy family with small children would not be a good fit and probably all progress made with the cat would be lost. Sooner or later this cat might express its feelings by scratching or biting someone, leading the family to return the cat to the shelter. We appreciate this family’s willingness to be steered toward a more suitable cat.
FCAC seeks to find adoptable pets forever homes. This process includes having potential adopters fill out an application. Be honest and forthcoming with answers. This helps staff find the right pet for you. Volunteers and staff members have years of experience working with shelter animals.
For those who apply to adopt and are not chosen, that does not indicate that you may not adopt, it just means there is probably a better choice. Let the professionals at FCAC help you find your forever pet.
Ask for our advice, then take our advice ... please.
