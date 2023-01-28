Of the over 1,600 animals the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center has taken in since July 1, 2022, over 560 were previously owned. Of those animals, 513 were surrendered in the hopes of getting their pets rehomed.
Biscuit is just one of the many pets in that population surrendered because his owner’s lifestyle changed. He was acquired as a puppy and lived in the same home until he was relinquished to the shelter. Biscuit is outgoing and at times, has the energy of a puppy. He has acclimated well to shelter life and we are certain a forever home is not in the far distant future.
Some owners relinquishing pets admittedly no longer care about the animal, no longer want it, and have no strong feelings on their pet’s outcome. For others, they are unaware of how strongly they do care for their pet — until they are in a situation where they must part with it. Regardless of circumstances, we stress the fact that relinquishing owned pets to any shelter should be a last resort. In fact, we have multiple efforts in place to reduce the number of animals relinquished to us by owners.
Rescue Well (www.rescuewell.org) is an organization that helps owners rehome pets through marketing and screening measures. Project Hope (http://www.ffocas.org/project_hope.php) was designed to provide options for pet owners who would consider keeping their pet but are experiencing financial distress or need assistance in resolving behavior issues.
For owners who do end up at the shelter’s intake area prepared to surrender their pet, we show them a 2-minute video that relays the message that we are not able to re-home all the animals (1,624 since July 1 and counting), that the shelter should be a last resort, and that by relinquishing a pet they willingly give up all rights —including those associated with life or death decisions that can occur immediately.
Animal shelters environments can be stressful. While Biscuit adjusted to shelter life, some animals never do. Some animals stop eating. Some animals become defensive. Some animals demonstrate aggressive behavior or temperament that would be entirely unfamiliar to their previous family, making them unadoptable or even dangerous. Stress can do that. For those reasons and more, surrendering a family pet to any shelter should be a last resort.
