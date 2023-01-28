Of the over 1,600 animals the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center has taken in since July 1, 2022, over 560 were previously owned. Of those animals, 513 were surrendered in the hopes of getting their pets rehomed.

Biscuit is just one of the many pets in that population surrendered because his owner’s lifestyle changed. He was acquired as a puppy and lived in the same home until he was relinquished to the shelter. Biscuit is outgoing and at times, has the energy of a puppy. He has acclimated well to shelter life and we are certain a forever home is not in the far distant future.

