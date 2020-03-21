“Most of the time, when people encounter wild animals, they are filled with excitement and wonder. However, there are times when being face-to-face with nature poses a new set of problems, and most people simply don’t know what to do.” — Maryland Department of Natural Resources website, Wildlife Problems
It’s that time of year again, when the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and Pet Adoption Center gets questions about baby wildlife. Sometimes, those questions accompany a shoebox brought in by a desperate finder pleading our help for the fat, happy baby bunnies the family Labrador just discovered. Other times (like the I searched through archives for this annual article) someone had acquired a baby blue jay from a neighbor and called us for guidance. Our response to those questions is often met with disbelief or disappointment. In most cases with healthy newborn wildlife, we will tell you to “put them back where you found them.”
While this seems harsh, think about it. Wild animals, despite how small and delicate the species, survive quite well without human intervention. We witness that every spring when baby squirrels, bunnies and birds appear. If your Labrador is too interested in the new squealing occupants in the backyard, we will recommend you keep the pup on a leash and avoid their nest. Alternatively, you can put up a temporary barrier in the form of garden fencing or something similar. While we are the county’s animal professionals, we experience the same challenges in our homes and find ourselves returning fallen nests to tree limbs and performing wildlife guard duty.
If you believe young wildlife have been abandoned by Mom, think again. Animals like raccoons, squirrels and bunnies may leave their young alone for most of the day to search for food. If you are uncertain, you can cover a nest with a small piece of string in a pattern and check at a later time to see if the string has been disturbed by Mom.
Wildlife rehabbers may be an option, they are often overwhelmed with injured animals and unable to assist with nuisance newborns. Unfortunately, unweaned wildlife brought to the shelter must be euthanized. Which is why we tell finders to “put them back where you found them.”
To find a wildlife rehabber or damage control cooperator, permitting or for the answers to wildlife FAQs, visit the Maryland DNR website at https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx
To report nuisance, injured or sick wildlife, call toll-free in Maryland 1-877-463-6497.
