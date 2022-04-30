Zoonoses (also called zoonotic diseases) are diseases that are naturally transmitted between animals and humans. One example of zoonoses is rabies.
The Maryland Department of Health’s Center for Zoonotic and Vector-borne Diseases (CZVBD) works to reduce the incidence and impact of rabies and other zoonotic and vector-borne diseases in Maryland. This is done in partnership with Maryland’s 24 local health departments, other State agencies, health care providers, veterinarians and the general public. Additional information on rabies, tick-borne diseases, West Nile virus and related topics may be found on the CZVBD webpage.
The CDC says rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. The rabies virus is endemic to our region and affects the central nervous system. It can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals. During 2021, Frederick County had 25 animals test positive for the rabies virus: 13 raccoons, five foxes, four cats, two skunks and a bat. If a person does not receive appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death. Rabies can be prevented by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife and seeking professional medical care after potential exposures before symptoms start. The rabies virus is not carried or transmitted by birds or reptiles, only mammals.
Animal Control will respond to reports of sick or possibly rabid animals. If an animal has bitten, scratched or potentially exposed a person or domestic animal through bite or nonbite contact, every effort is made to quarantine or test the suspected animal. Generally, wild mammals will be euthanized and tested for the virus. Domestic animals such as dogs and cats may be quarantined for a specified length of time or euthanized and tested.
Please check to be certain your dogs, cats and ferrets have a current rabies vaccination. The dates for the local Health Department’s rabies vaccination clinics for 2022 are as follows:
• May 5 at the Thurmont Community Park
• May 19 at the Ballenger Creek Park
• Sept. 15 at the Thurmont Community Park
All clinics are from 5 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. The cost is $10, cash or check (no credit or debit cards). For additional information, please call 301-600-1717.
