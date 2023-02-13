Walkersville dog

Authorities seized five dogs and found three others who had died when investigating a complaint on Saturday about animal cruelty in Walkersville, police said.

 Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

The five Mastiff-type dogs found alive at the property in the 8300 block of Water Street Road “appeared to be starving,” according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office news release.