Authorities investigating an animal-cruelty complaint in Walkersville on Saturday seized five dogs and found three others who had died.
The five Mastiff-type dogs found alive at the property in the 8300 block of Water Street Road “appeared to be starving,” according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office news release.
There were no criminal charges as of Monday, said David Luckenbaugh, director of Frederick County Animal Control, which also responded to the call.
He said the department would wait until it completes its investigation and consults with the state’s attorney’s office before considering charges.
Authorities did not identify who owned or possessed the dogs.
The surviving dogs were taken to the Frederick County Animal Control Center.
One dog who was in especially poor condition was taken to a local emergency animal hospital for examination and treatment, the news release said.
After receiving veterinary care, the dog was released from the emergency hospital and taken to the county’s Animal Control Center with the other four dogs.
The three deceased dogs were also removed from the Walkersville property.
“The investigation into the welfare of the dogs is active and ongoing,” Luckenbaugh said in a statement. “The five dogs currently at the Animal Control Center are doing well and receiving individualized care.”
Officers found six of the dogs separated in two pens within a fenced-in kennel on the property’s backyard, the release said. There, they found the five living dogs and one of the deceased dogs.
Elsewhere on the property, officers found the two other deceased dogs in trash bags.
Luckenbaugh said in an interview Monday afternoon that animal control officers responded to the property three times in 2022, but none of those calls was directly related to the welfare of dogs.
When asked why animal control was called to the property in 2022, Luckenbaugh said he did not know.
He said that when animal control officers go on calls, they always look to ensure that pets receive the level of care required by state law for water, shelter and food.