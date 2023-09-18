Welcome to Thurmont
Buy Now

A welcome sign greets motorists exiting U.S. 15 North onto Thurmont Boulevard.

 File photo

Thurmont has proposed an ordinance on owning and maintaining backyard chickens at residential properties.

The town is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the ordinance on Oct 10.

Tags

(1) comment

Greg F
Greg F

Thurmont will eventually crawl out of the dark ages and hillbilly Hee Haw mindset.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription