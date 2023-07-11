Rescued mule

Abigail Cloutier poses with Penelope the mule at Unbridled Blessings in Derwood.

 Courtesy photo

When Penelope first arrived at Rocky’s Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation near Thurmont in 2021, the cautious mule wanted nothing to do with people, said the rescue’s president, Sharon Burrier.

Now, Penelope, the 111th animal adopted from Rocky’s, is set to finish her training and have her adoption finalized this weekend, a few years after her arrival. Overall, Rocky’s has rescued more than 250 animals, according to Burrier.

Correction

This story and headline have been updated to accurately reflect the number of animal adoptions at Rocky's Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation.

Tags

(1) comment

Fredginrickey

I love mules and Penelope is a beauty.

I’ll be sending in a contribution, what a wonderful story and organization.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription