Jeff and Daisy Fay are the owners of Window Genie, a window cleaning company in Mount Airy. The company motto is "We clean windows and a whole lot more!" Recently, that "whole lot more" was put into action when a customer called in need of assistance by someone with a tall ladder to help get her beloved cat, Ernest, out of a tree.
Window Genie team members Jose and Donnie were quick to jump into the Geniemobile at 7 a.m. and raise a 32-foot ladder to rescue Ernest from the tree, who is now safe at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.