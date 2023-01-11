Following an emotional public comment period, the Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday night to delay a decision on whether or not to amend town code and allow chickens on residential properties.
Burgess Heath Barnes and other commissioners will instead discuss the intricacies of amending code at a town Planning and Zoning meeting on Jan. 23, then decide on a vote at next month's town meeting, Barnes said.
Though a majority of town residents who commented Tuesday were in favor of allowing chickens, commissioners said they wanted to put off the vote and give themselves time to consider arguments from both sides of the issue.
Commissioners John Cutshall, Jesse Case and Bud Eckenrode voted for the delay. Commissioner Dana Crum voted to hold the vote on Tuesday night.
Barnes said he would print out ordinances from neighboring municipalities that already allow chickens, including Frederick and Brunswick, and share them with commissioners before next month's meeting.
Those in favor of allowing chickens spoke of the educational opportunities they provide for the children who help raise them and economic benefits for families dependent on chicken eggs as a source of nutrition.
One resident, Rachel Dzik, spoke of her family's reliance on their chickens' droppings as a source of compost for their garden. She said taking away that source would bring them financial hardship.
The Dziks had chickens on their 1-acre property at the edge of town up until a few months ago, when the Woodsboro code enforcement officer told the family they had to remove them or they would be fined, according to her husband, Jake Dzik. The family sent the chickens to a friend's property in Frederick, where chickens are allowed.
"It is a really big deal to take away that free compost," said Rachel, while Jake and their four children stood in the back of the room with signs in favor of chickens.
"I'd be spending $600 every year for what I basically get for free," Rachel said. "This is meaningful to our budget and to our income."
Jake said he is hopeful that the town will amend the code in favor of chickens.
Arguments opposing chickens focused on concerns with potentially irresponsible ownership.
"I hope those who decide to raise [chickens] take the responsibility seriously," said Mitzi Smith, who opposes chickens, "keeping their area clean, keeping them in a designated area and minimizing the smell, if possible."
Another resident, Dave Weldon, said he was concerned about the spread of avian flu.
Whether for or against chickens, most residents agreed that the town, if it allows them, should add language that restricts the number of chickens in proportion to a resident's property size.
Residents also said they want any chicken ordinance passed to be strictly regulated by the town.
Elsewhere in Frederick County, Brunswick passed a backyard chicken ordinance in November of this year and Frederick passed its own ordinance in 2017.
Frederick's ordinance says city residents can have one chicken for every 500 square feet of backyard area, with a maximum of six chickens.
• Barnes said construction on Woodsboro's town hall is expected to begin at the end of this spring.
• In response to a resident's comment about increased vandalism in town, Barnes said he would request that the sheriff's office increase patrols in the late evening.
• Crum said that she would meet with the Woodsboro New Midway Recreation Council and discuss fundraising options for the town's skatepark, which commissioners voted to move forward in October of last year.
