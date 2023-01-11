Woodsboro Town Council Meeting
Buy Now

Dave Weldon speaks against allowing chickens in Woodsboro during a Board of Commissioners meeting at St. John’s Church on Tuesday night. Commissioners voted to delay a decision on whether to allow residential ownership of chickens until next month's meeting.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

Following an emotional public comment period, the Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday night to delay a decision on whether or not to amend town code and allow chickens on residential properties.

Burgess Heath Barnes and other commissioners will instead discuss the intricacies of amending code at a town Planning and Zoning meeting on Jan. 23, then decide on a vote at next month's town meeting, Barnes said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription