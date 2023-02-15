After delaying a decision in January, the Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday night to give tentative approval to allowing chickens on residential properties.
The ordinance will allow up to five chickens at Woodsboro residential properties that are less than 1 acre and allow up to 12 chickens when the property is greater than 1 acre.
Commissioners Dana Crum, John Cutshall and Jesse Case voted in favor of amending the code and allowing chickens, while Commissioner Bud Eckenrode voted against.
Tuesday's vote was for preliminary approval. The commissioners are scheduled to vote for final approval on April 11, after holding a public hearing.
Burgess Heath Barnes said the town will distribute a public notice at least 30 days before the public hearing to notify residents of the proposed change in town code.
The decision to amend town code comes one month after a passionate public debate on chickens during a Jan. 10 town meeting, after which the Board of Commissioners decided to delay a vote on the amendment and first consult the town Planning and Zoning Commission.
At the Jan. 23 Planning and Zoning meeting, Barnes shared a copy of an ordinance on backyard chickens from the town of Pittsville in Wicomico County, which he said is similar in size to Woodsboro.
The Planning and Zoning Commission made suggestions for changes.
Barnes and the Board of Commissioners went through the document line by line Tuesday night and made additional adjustments.
Woodsboro resident Rachel Dzik, who spoke at the Jan. 10 meeting in favor of chickens and whose family had chickens on their property until the town code enforcer told the Dziks to remove them last year, said she was glad the town voted to support chickens on residential properties.
"It'll be a benefit," Dzik said. "And I'm not just fighting to get the chickens back. I'm even glad for this process. Through this process, my children have learned ... that they can have a conversation and enact change."
The ordinance would require Woodsboro residents interested in having chickens to first register them with the state Department of Agriculture, then apply for a town permit.
Before approving the permit, the town code enforcer would inspect the applicant's property to ensure there is an enclosed structure to hold the chickens and that the structure is more than 10 feet away from residences or property lines.
Following approval, a resident would pay a flat $25 fee, with a $10 annual renewal fee.
For any hen house determined by the code enforcer to be unkempt, or if chickens cause "noise, odor or adverse effects" to neighboring residences, owners will be given a notice. After three violations within one year, the chickens will be removed, according to the proposed ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.