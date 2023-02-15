Woodsboro Town Council Meeting Chicken Vote
The Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted to tentatively approve backyard chickens during a meeting at St. John’s Church on Tuesday night. From left, Commissioner Jesse Case, Commissioner Dana Crum, Burgess Heath Barnes, Commissioner Bud Eckenrode and Commissioner John Cutshall. Eckenrode is shown casting the only vote against amending town code to allow for backyard chickens.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

After delaying a decision in January, the Woodsboro Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 Tuesday night to give tentative approval to allowing chickens on residential properties.

The ordinance will allow up to five chickens at Woodsboro residential properties that are less than 1 acre and allow up to 12 chickens when the property is greater than 1 acre.

