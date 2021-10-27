By Jeffrey S. Titcomb
Elder Services Provider Council
We make plans for all the major events in our life — education, careers, marriage, children, retirement — and planning for end-of-life concerns should be no different. Having a plan in place will make things easier for both you and the people in your life, who may find themselves involved with your health and welfare.
End-of-life planning includes creating a will, a medical and financial power of attorney, a medical directive and preparations for the disposition of your body after death. It is this last item upon which I wish to expound. As someone who has 37 years of experience in the funeral industry, I have found that this is one of the most awkward topics to raise with your family and friends.
Without an organized plan, the person responsible for completing arrangements is left to ask, “What would the deceased have wanted?” Or, they may just arrange something that is convenient for themselves. Wouldn’t it be better to provide them with a more detailed plan? Having pre-arrangements in place are an even greater concern for individuals who may not have a relative or significant other on which to rely. A total stranger may be appointed to complete arrangements.
There are many reasons to begin this process. Here are nine.
1. You are in charge. Of course, when you pass away, your family will work their hardest to honor you in your memorial service or funeral, but only you know your story and know exactly what you want. When you pre-plan your arrangements, you are making the decisions for yourself.
2. Take the time now, because you have the time. Most funerals are put together in a few days, which might lead to hasty decisions. When you pre-plan, you get the opportunity to be more methodical about the process.
3. Leave your fingerprints. When you create the ceremony you wish, you can focus on all of the smaller details that might get overlooked if your funeral is planned by someone else after your death. You have a voice. What do you want to say to those that you have left behind?
4. Remove added stress. Your family and friends will be under an enormous amount of stress when you die. You can ease at least a little bit of it by making sure all of your affairs are in order. You are also providing them with a clear path to follow during a difficult time. Without prearrangements, survivors are left to make their “best guess” about what you want. Then they are left to second guess their decisions.
5. Make your final wishes known. Pre-planning allows you to arrange for this before death. There are authorizations that you may be able to sign in advance. If you have any specific requests, you can also make these known in your funeral plan.
6. Ask the questions you have. When you are the one talking to the funeral directors, you can ask the questions that you would want asked regarding your arrangements and make sure that the answers work for you.
7. Compare funeral firms. You comparison shop for all your other consumer products so you should definitely compare funeral homes and pricing. While some services are universal, there could also be custom services for you to consider. For example, do they offer catering, live-streaming of the service or event, personal life celebrations, or have a crematory on site? When you give yourself the time necessary to plan your arrangements, then you can make certain that you have found the right funeral home for you.
8. Work with people you respect. The relationship between a family and the funeral director is important. When you pre-plan, you can take the time to get to know several funeral directors and find the one you believe will do the best job consoling your family and still keep true to your requests.
9. Lift a financial burden. Depending upon your funeral details, cost can add up. When you pre-plan, you can prefund your own arrangements and remove the burden of payment from the members of your family.
You see, it’s all about you. You are in charge. How would you want to be remembered? Do you want to make the plan, or do you want to leave the decisions to someone who may not know your wishes? The choice is always yours.
Jeffrey S. Titcomb is a licensed funeral director with Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A.
(2) comments
Correction: "There are businesses 'where' beautiful, quality ones..."
One thing that [conveniently] wasn't mentioned is that funeral homes charge out the @$$ for caskets and coffins, $3k-$6K is not uncommon. It's just one of the ways they screw the family of the deceased. But anyone can purchase one or the other from wherever they like, and the establishment doing the final service has to, by law, accept it for the remains of the deceased. There are businesses when beautiful, quality ones can be bought for $1k-$1.5K. For example:
https://www.overnightcaskets.com/coffins/
