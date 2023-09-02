Vatican US Conservatives

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday. Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church.

 AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File

ROME — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church, saying they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time.

Francis’ comments were an acknowledgment of the divisions in the U.S. Catholic Church, which has been split between progressives and conservatives who long found support in the doctrinaire papacies of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, particularly on issues of abortion and same-sex marriage.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

This is the right Pope for this time. Not sure what all this article refers to, but I have encountered Catholics waxing nostalgic over Latin, nearly tripped over them as they suddenly genuflect or kneel before hanging their tongues out for Communion. If you can genuflect without holding on, you are too young to remember that era. There was extraordinary emphasis on control. Children fainted waiting out the hours of fasting before Communion. “Overboard” reactions included literally tying up water fountains to prevent use. Women should be priests, priests should marry if they prefer and after they retire they should no longer be in a permission-asking relationship with their former employer. Thank them profusely and let.them.go.

public-redux
public-redux

Sometimes you sound too thoughtful to be Catholic.

