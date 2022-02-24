Cynthia Jennings art

“Sugarloaf Spring Mist,” by Barnesville artist Cynthia Jennings.

 Courtesy photo

Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.

FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES

Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov

Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.

Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).

Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Done seated and standing, with modifications.

Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.

Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).

Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.

Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.

— — —

SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL

Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865

Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.

Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296

Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623

SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. March 21, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680

Bicycling — Date and time TBD. Contact Kathy at 301-606-0064.

— — —

FARMERS MARKETS

Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.

Frederick Fresh Online. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.

Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.

MARCH

March 1

AARP Tax-Aide Foundation Tax Prep Assistance

Continues through April 15. Preparation service modules and locations where taxes will be prepared are subject to change based on the current COVID-19 situation. Traditional in-person preparation is not available. Instead, using a two-visit module: Drop off tax documents and tax payer will be notified when ready. Appointments are required and must have a picture ID, Social Security card, copy of 2020 tax return and all 2021 tax documents.

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only

Locations: Crestwood Village Club House, 6902 Crabapple Drive, Frederick, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; Walkersville Town Hall, 21 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Braddock Heights Community Center, 4834 Schley Ave., Frederick, Thursdays and Fridays. 

Contact: 301-662-0400 for Crestwood Village; 301-830-5288 for Braddock Heights and Walkersville

March 3

Homeowners Property Tax Program

Learn about Maryland's tax credit program, which sets a limit on the amount of property tax any homeowner must pay based on his or her income. Second session 7 p.m. March 21. Free, registration required.

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

"It's OUR War, Too! American Women in WWII" Program

When Americans were called to action, women “did their part” despite stereotyping and discrimination. The war spurred many women to enter the workforce for the first time, all while managing a household alone and upholding wartime duties. Women answered the call of Uncle Sam and enlisted in military auxiliary groups, fulfilling critical roles stateside and abroad. Hear accounts from real Rosie the Riveters and women near the battle fronts. Visit the Hollywood Stage Door Canteen and discover how starlets, singers and celebrities lifted the spirits of our troops. Learn about the lasting legacy of women’s contribution to the war effort. Presented by National WWII Museum staff. $5, pre-register.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 4

The Lettermen in Concert

For more than 50 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight." $24 to $54.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org

March 5

Maple Madness

Live demonstrations and sugaring tours, AYCE pancake breakfast 8 to 11 a.m., local vendors (indoors). The "Sweet Deal" includes breakfast and a tour at $15 ages 12 and older, $10 ages 3-12, under 3 free. Breakfast only is $9, $5 under age 12, under 3 free. Maple sugaring tour only, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., $7 person, under age 3 free. Advance tickets recommended.

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Camp Eder, 914 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield, Pennsylvania

Contact: 717-642-5840 or strawberryhill.org/maplemadness

Maryland Home and Garden Show

Continues March 6, 11, 12 and 13. Home improvement exhibitors, landscapers, Md. Orchid Society's annual show and sale second weekend, gardening expert talks, juried craft artists. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $3 ages 6 to 12. Free for active military, police and fire employees with ID, $5 for adults and seniors on March 5 and 11.

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium

Contact: mdhomeandgarden.com/spring

Captain O's Stout & Oyster Fest

Featuring wild caught oysters on the half shell from Fishing Bay on the Chesapeake and specialty stouts handcrafted for the occasion. Ticket (age 21+) includes 2 beer tickets, a seat, tax, and ticket service fee. Oysters and additional beers can be purchased. Oysters are "a buck a shuck," all-you-can-eat. Shells will be collected and returned to oyster beds. $15 person.

Time: noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, 8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy

Contact: 301-829-6950 or milkhousebrewery.com

Woodcock Walk

Watch and listen for these curious birds as they perform their annual courting ritual. Meet at the parking lot.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Morgan Run, parking lot at Ben Rose Lane.

Contact: 410-552-1278 or RSVP, carrollcountybirdclub.com 

4 Warned Band

Classic rock and blues. Free admission.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick

Contact: 301-898-3085

March 6

Meraki

A clarinet-piano duo aims to bring cultural awareness through music by presenting programs heavily rooted in the folk styles of the composers’ native countries. Free.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick

Contact: 301-662-1464

March 7

Lawyer in the Library

With Maryland Legal Aid. Brief advice focusing specifically on criminal record expungement and COVID-related housing issues. Free. Also March 21 and April 4.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. 

Location: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 240-215-3741

Frederick Restaurant Week

Continues daily through March 13. Featuring unique and fine dining options with special pricing at participating restaurants. See website for details.

Time: See website for details and participating restaurants

Location: Participating restaurants in Frederick County

Contact: 301-600-4047 or frederickrestaurantweek.org

March 8

New to Medicare Workshop

Trained SHIP staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Free, registration required.

Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m. 

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

"Should It Stay or Go? Avoid Food Waste by Extending the Life of Your Foods"

Have you ever wondered about expiration dates and why your fresh produce doesn't last as long as you'd like? Find out why and how to extend the life of your foods. Presenter is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 10

Fundraiser Night for Thurmont Senior Center

Mention the center when you place your order, inside or at the drive-thru, and the center receives 25 percent of total sales.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 203 Frederick Road, Thurmont

Contact: 301-271-7911

March 11

Wind Cave National Park

Below the remnant island of intact prairie sits Wind Cave (South Dakota), one of the longest and most complex caves in the world. Named for barometric winds at its entrance, this maze of passages is home to boxwork, a unique formation rarely found elsewhere. In this virtual program, learn how the cave was formed and about some of the unique features from formations to fossils found in Wind Cave. We will examine how human population affects the cave environment; the history of the cave exploration: and the unique challenge of preserving the cave. Free, registration required.

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Pirate-themed Murder Mystery: "Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Presented with Whodunnit for Hire. Interactive murder mystery game and three-course dinner. Capt. Carcass has been run through with a cutlass and his map is missing. Help solve the mystery. Reservations are required. Ages 21 and older, costumes encouraged. $85.

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Location: Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick

Contact: https://tinyurl.com/y6n9p4s7

March 12

Maple Syrup Festival

Continues March 13, 19 and 20. Maple syrup demonstrations, food, vendors. See website for ticket information and details.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Location: Cunningham Falls State Park, William Houck (Lake) area, Thurmont

Contact: cunninghamgambrill.org

America: 50th Anniversary Concert

Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate, the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” $95.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org

MSO in Concert: "Mozart & Mahler"

Also at 3 p.m. March 13. Featuring Martha Guth, vocalist. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! $24 to $74.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

Contact: 301-797-2314 or marylandsymphony.org

March 14

Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting

The mission of the board is to promote the well-being and quality of life of older adults in Frederick County; and to advise and collaborate with Frederick County government, Senior Services Division, and the larger community on all matters and needs of older adults. Free. 

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual using this link https://publicinput.com/E5310

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 15

Wellness Walk

Walk the trails of Stauffer's Marsh, with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free, registration is required.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Stauffer's Marsh, 4069 Back Creek Valley Road, Hedgesville, West Virginia

Contact: Register at potomacaudubon.org

Kitchen Kapers: Hamentashen

Learn how to make this traditional filled Jewish cookie in time for Purim, an entertaining and dramatic holiday. Watch the demonstration or bake along. Free, registration required.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 16

Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans

Learn more about the different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be best for you. Free, registration required.

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Third Wednesday Jazz Series: The Leister Quartet

With special guest the compositions of Monte Leister. Benefits Carroll County Veterans Independence Project. $10.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster

Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org

March 17

Los Veteranos: Latinos in WWII

An important part of U.S. history long before WWII, the war gave Latinos new opportunities and presented them with new challenges. Because Latinos did not serve in segregated units, as African Americans did, their WWII history is sometimes overlooked. Learn about Latino WWII heroes and average soldiers, as well as issues of ethnicity and acculturation on the Home Front. Presented by National WWII Museum staff. $5 person. Registration required, by March 11.

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 18

Groceries for Seniors

Free monthly distribution (third Friday) of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents ages 60+ with an income level below $1,450 per month are eligible. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. 

Time: Noon and continues until all food is distributed

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 20

Cherish the Ladies

A spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing to the stage. One of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensembles ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in an immensely entertaining show. $25.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org

March 21

Homeowners Property Tax Credit Program 

Learn about Maryland's program which sets limits on the amount of property taxes any homeowner must pay based upon his or her income. Learn about two new programs: the Frederick County Retired Service Member Property Tax Credit and the third party tax notification program. Free, pre-register.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 23

New to Medicare Workshop

Trained SHIP staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Free, registration required.

Time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

March 24

Canvas Coasters

Create colorful and useful plastic canvas coasters. All materials provided. Info on how to pick up materials kit will be emailed to registered participants. Free.

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

Frederick Speaker Series: Henry Louis Gates Jr.

An Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic and institution builder, author of 17 books and creator of 14 documentary films. Host of the popular show "Finding Your Roots," Gates is one of the United States’ most influential cultural critics and is both an eloquent commentator and formidable intellectual force on multicultural and African American issues. $60.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick

Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org

March 26

Maryland Sportsman Show

Continues March 27. 100+ vendors, events and seminars, waterfowl calling competition, corn hole contest, bucks bears & stag scoring, NWTF turkey calling competition and much more! Bring your dog. Visit website for tickets, current show status and COVID information. $$.

Time: All day

Location: Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship

Contact: mdsportsmanshow.com

Ronnie Milsap in Concert

Born blind (his family thought it was retribution for sin), Ronnie Milsap’s grandparents gave the boy over to the North Carolina State School for the Blind hoping for a better chance. There, Milsap discovered music, deviating from the school’s classical curriculum to explore the nascent realms of race music, rock 'n' roll and jazz. $38 to $68.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown

Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org

March 28

Beat the Winter Blues Drive-Thru Meal

Frederick County Senior Services is offering a free, drive-thru pick-up only meal, funded by Md. Department of Aging CARES restaurant initiative. Anyone age 60+ who is a registered participant of any Frederick County Senior Services Division programs or senior center is eligible. Reservations due by 3 p.m. March 23. Meal selection due at time of registration, one meal per person. To reserve a meal, email virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or call and leave a message at the Urbana Center, 301-600-7020. Your reservation will be confirmed by phone or email. 

Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Drive-thru at Brunswick Eagles

Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription