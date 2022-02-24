Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.
Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).
Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).
Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic, gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Done seated and standing, with modifications.
Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., second Wednesday of the month — Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep), helps induce a conscious meditative state between waking and sleeping. The practice reduces stress and improves sleep. You may lay on the floor, bed or recliner. Comfort is key.
Thursdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights or soup cans or water, bottles join this strength training and gentle stretching.
Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional and nontraditional yoga moves to energize and waken the body. These will include standing and sitting asanas (postures).
Thursdays, 1 p.m. Line Dancing — Improve your balance, get moving and have fun. In-depth step instruction building on the previous weeks.
Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.
— — —
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. March 21, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680
Bicycling — Date and time TBD. Contact Kathy at 301-606-0064.
— — —
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Frederick Fresh Online. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and at Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Myersville Farmers Indoor Market. Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. banquet hall, 301 Main St., Myersville, first and third Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. March 12 and April 20. myersvillefarmersmarket.com. josh 301-524-1035 or manager@myersvillefarmersmarket.com.
MARCH
March 1
AARP Tax-Aide Foundation Tax Prep Assistance
Continues through April 15. Preparation service modules and locations where taxes will be prepared are subject to change based on the current COVID-19 situation. Traditional in-person preparation is not available. Instead, using a two-visit module: Drop off tax documents and tax payer will be notified when ready. Appointments are required and must have a picture ID, Social Security card, copy of 2020 tax return and all 2021 tax documents.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only
Locations: Crestwood Village Club House, 6902 Crabapple Drive, Frederick, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; Walkersville Town Hall, 21 W. Frederick St., Walkersville, Wednesdays and Thursdays; Braddock Heights Community Center, 4834 Schley Ave., Frederick, Thursdays and Fridays.
Contact: 301-662-0400 for Crestwood Village; 301-830-5288 for Braddock Heights and Walkersville
March 3
Homeowners Property Tax Program
Learn about Maryland's tax credit program, which sets a limit on the amount of property tax any homeowner must pay based on his or her income. Second session 7 p.m. March 21. Free, registration required.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
"It's OUR War, Too! American Women in WWII" Program
When Americans were called to action, women “did their part” despite stereotyping and discrimination. The war spurred many women to enter the workforce for the first time, all while managing a household alone and upholding wartime duties. Women answered the call of Uncle Sam and enlisted in military auxiliary groups, fulfilling critical roles stateside and abroad. Hear accounts from real Rosie the Riveters and women near the battle fronts. Visit the Hollywood Stage Door Canteen and discover how starlets, singers and celebrities lifted the spirits of our troops. Learn about the lasting legacy of women’s contribution to the war effort. Presented by National WWII Museum staff. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 4
The Lettermen in Concert
For more than 50 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music which is as popular with their fans today as it was in 1961 when they recorded their first hit, “The Way You Look Tonight." $24 to $54.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
March 5
Maple Madness
Live demonstrations and sugaring tours, AYCE pancake breakfast 8 to 11 a.m., local vendors (indoors). The "Sweet Deal" includes breakfast and a tour at $15 ages 12 and older, $10 ages 3-12, under 3 free. Breakfast only is $9, $5 under age 12, under 3 free. Maple sugaring tour only, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., $7 person, under age 3 free. Advance tickets recommended.
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Camp Eder, 914 Mount Hope Road, Fairfield, Pennsylvania
Contact: 717-642-5840 or strawberryhill.org/maplemadness
Maryland Home and Garden Show
Continues March 6, 11, 12 and 13. Home improvement exhibitors, landscapers, Md. Orchid Society's annual show and sale second weekend, gardening expert talks, juried craft artists. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $3 ages 6 to 12. Free for active military, police and fire employees with ID, $5 for adults and seniors on March 5 and 11.
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium
Contact: mdhomeandgarden.com/spring
Captain O's Stout & Oyster Fest
Featuring wild caught oysters on the half shell from Fishing Bay on the Chesapeake and specialty stouts handcrafted for the occasion. Ticket (age 21+) includes 2 beer tickets, a seat, tax, and ticket service fee. Oysters and additional beers can be purchased. Oysters are "a buck a shuck," all-you-can-eat. Shells will be collected and returned to oyster beds. $15 person.
Time: noon to 6 p.m.
Location: Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, 8253 Dollyhyde Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-6950 or milkhousebrewery.com
Woodcock Walk
Watch and listen for these curious birds as they perform their annual courting ritual. Meet at the parking lot.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Morgan Run, parking lot at Ben Rose Lane.
Contact: 410-552-1278 or RSVP, carrollcountybirdclub.com
4 Warned Band
Classic rock and blues. Free admission.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Cactus Flats, 10026 Hansonville Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-898-3085
March 6
Meraki
A clarinet-piano duo aims to bring cultural awareness through music by presenting programs heavily rooted in the folk styles of the composers’ native countries. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464
March 7
Lawyer in the Library
With Maryland Legal Aid. Brief advice focusing specifically on criminal record expungement and COVID-related housing issues. Free. Also March 21 and April 4.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 240-215-3741
Frederick Restaurant Week
Continues daily through March 13. Featuring unique and fine dining options with special pricing at participating restaurants. See website for details.
Time: See website for details and participating restaurants
Location: Participating restaurants in Frederick County
Contact: 301-600-4047 or frederickrestaurantweek.org
March 8
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained SHIP staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Free, registration required.
Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
"Should It Stay or Go? Avoid Food Waste by Extending the Life of Your Foods"
Have you ever wondered about expiration dates and why your fresh produce doesn't last as long as you'd like? Find out why and how to extend the life of your foods. Presenter is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 10
Fundraiser Night for Thurmont Senior Center
Mention the center when you place your order, inside or at the drive-thru, and the center receives 25 percent of total sales.
Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
Location: Roy Rogers Restaurant, 203 Frederick Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7911
March 11
Wind Cave National Park
Below the remnant island of intact prairie sits Wind Cave (South Dakota), one of the longest and most complex caves in the world. Named for barometric winds at its entrance, this maze of passages is home to boxwork, a unique formation rarely found elsewhere. In this virtual program, learn how the cave was formed and about some of the unique features from formations to fossils found in Wind Cave. We will examine how human population affects the cave environment; the history of the cave exploration: and the unique challenge of preserving the cave. Free, registration required.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Pirate-themed Murder Mystery: "Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Presented with Whodunnit for Hire. Interactive murder mystery game and three-course dinner. Capt. Carcass has been run through with a cutlass and his map is missing. Help solve the mystery. Reservations are required. Ages 21 and older, costumes encouraged. $85.
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Location: Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick
Contact: https://tinyurl.com/y6n9p4s7
March 12
Maple Syrup Festival
Continues March 13, 19 and 20. Maple syrup demonstrations, food, vendors. See website for ticket information and details.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Cunningham Falls State Park, William Houck (Lake) area, Thurmont
Contact: cunninghamgambrill.org
America: 50th Anniversary Concert
Founding members, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former band mate, the late Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” $95.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
MSO in Concert: "Mozart & Mahler"
Also at 3 p.m. March 13. Featuring Martha Guth, vocalist. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! $24 to $74.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-797-2314 or marylandsymphony.org
March 14
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
The mission of the board is to promote the well-being and quality of life of older adults in Frederick County; and to advise and collaborate with Frederick County government, Senior Services Division, and the larger community on all matters and needs of older adults. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Virtual using this link https://publicinput.com/E5310
March 15
Wellness Walk
Walk the trails of Stauffer's Marsh, with the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. Free, registration is required.
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Stauffer's Marsh, 4069 Back Creek Valley Road, Hedgesville, West Virginia
Contact: Register at potomacaudubon.org
Kitchen Kapers: Hamentashen
Learn how to make this traditional filled Jewish cookie in time for Purim, an entertaining and dramatic holiday. Watch the demonstration or bake along. Free, registration required.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 16
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Learn more about the different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be best for you. Free, registration required.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Third Wednesday Jazz Series: The Leister Quartet
With special guest the compositions of Monte Leister. Benefits Carroll County Veterans Independence Project. $10.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
March 17
Los Veteranos: Latinos in WWII
An important part of U.S. history long before WWII, the war gave Latinos new opportunities and presented them with new challenges. Because Latinos did not serve in segregated units, as African Americans did, their WWII history is sometimes overlooked. Learn about Latino WWII heroes and average soldiers, as well as issues of ethnicity and acculturation on the Home Front. Presented by National WWII Museum staff. $5 person. Registration required, by March 11.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 18
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution (third Friday) of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents ages 60+ with an income level below $1,450 per month are eligible. Bring a photo ID to register the first time.
Time: Noon and continues until all food is distributed
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 20
Cherish the Ladies
A spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing to the stage. One of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensembles ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in an immensely entertaining show. $25.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 21
Homeowners Property Tax Credit Program
Learn about Maryland's program which sets limits on the amount of property taxes any homeowner must pay based upon his or her income. Learn about two new programs: the Frederick County Retired Service Member Property Tax Credit and the third party tax notification program. Free, pre-register.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 23
New to Medicare Workshop
Trained SHIP staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Free, registration required.
Time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
March 24
Canvas Coasters
Create colorful and useful plastic canvas coasters. All materials provided. Info on how to pick up materials kit will be emailed to registered participants. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick Speaker Series: Henry Louis Gates Jr.
An Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic and institution builder, author of 17 books and creator of 14 documentary films. Host of the popular show "Finding Your Roots," Gates is one of the United States’ most influential cultural critics and is both an eloquent commentator and formidable intellectual force on multicultural and African American issues. $60.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
March 26
Maryland Sportsman Show
Continues March 27. 100+ vendors, events and seminars, waterfowl calling competition, corn hole contest, bucks bears & stag scoring, NWTF turkey calling competition and much more! Bring your dog. Visit website for tickets, current show status and COVID information. $$.
Time: All day
Location: Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship
Contact: mdsportsmanshow.com
Ronnie Milsap in Concert
Born blind (his family thought it was retribution for sin), Ronnie Milsap’s grandparents gave the boy over to the North Carolina State School for the Blind hoping for a better chance. There, Milsap discovered music, deviating from the school’s classical curriculum to explore the nascent realms of race music, rock 'n' roll and jazz. $38 to $68.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
March 28
Beat the Winter Blues Drive-Thru Meal
Frederick County Senior Services is offering a free, drive-thru pick-up only meal, funded by Md. Department of Aging CARES restaurant initiative. Anyone age 60+ who is a registered participant of any Frederick County Senior Services Division programs or senior center is eligible. Reservations due by 3 p.m. March 23. Meal selection due at time of registration, one meal per person. To reserve a meal, email virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov or call and leave a message at the Urbana Center, 301-600-7020. Your reservation will be confirmed by phone or email.
Time: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Drive-thru at Brunswick Eagles
