Nov. 1
Moderate Hike
On the Maryland Appalachian Trail. Pre-registration required. With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: TBA
Location: Appalachian Trail in Md.
Contact: Ray at 301-662-6315
Fresh Conversations: Your Mouth is Your Body’s Mirror
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center
“Don’t You Know There’s a War On?! The American Home Front”
Explore rationing, scrapping, War Bonds, and war production through the eyes of this country’s youth. Primary sources viewed include wartime newsreels, high school yearbooks, posters, photographs, and songs. This is a virtual program. Presenter: National WWII Museum staff. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Pride on the Patio
Weekly LGBTQIA social mixer. Relaxed an casual. Happy hour pricing, full menu available; drink special Gender Fluid. 21 and older.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Showroom, 882 N. East St., Frederick
Contact: facebook.com/prideonthepatio
Hooked on Crochet
For adults, all skill levels. If you don’t know how to crochet, we’ll teach you. Bring a size J hook and a light-colored, worsted weight yard to the class. Free.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Carroll County Public Library, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
Contact: 410-386-4510
Nov. 2
Aging with Pride
Join other retired friends in the community. Meets every Wednesday.
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Location: The Frederick Center, 332 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: thefrederickcenter.org
Nov. 3
Bicycling
Pre-registration required. With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: TBA
Location: TBD
Contact: Kathy at 301-606-0064
Fresh Conversations: Your Mouth is Your Body’s Mirror
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Bingo
Also Nov. 10 and 17. Open to the public, every Thursday night. Cash only and players must be 21 or older. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early birds begin at 6:45 p.m.; and regular games start at 7 p.m. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: American Legion Gold Star Post 191, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-9161 or post191.com
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: “Murder She Said” (1961, 1 hour 27 minutes)
When Miss Jane Marple reports witnessing a murder through the window of a passing train, the police dismiss her as a dotty spinster when no trace of the crime can be found.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
MET Comedy Night: The Comedy Pigs
30th anniversary season. Catch them every first Friday and Saturday through June 2023. Ages 18 and older. $15.
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-694-4744
Nov. 4
Glade Hosts a UCC Turkey, Oyster and Ham Dinner
Delicious buffet-style roast turkey, fried oysters and ham dinner. $30 cash, $31 credit card for adults, $15 ages 6 to 12, under age 6 free; carry outs $1 extra.
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Location: Walkersville Fire Hall, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-5558 or gladechurch.org
Blingo Gala
Charitable event hosted by Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland Inc. Each ticket includes 8 Blingo games, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and 2 drink tickets. $90.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Dutch’s Daughter, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick
Contact: 240-405-5805 or spanishcommunityofmd.org
Nov. 5
Holiday Craft Bazaar
Lots of handmade crafts, ornaments, gifts idea for the whole family. Kid’s Corner. White Elephant Table. Homemade food including sandwiches and soups. Bake table with homemade pies, cakes, cookies, etc.
Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia
Contact: 301-865-3013 or bushcreekchurch.org
Salvation Army Women’s Ministries Holiday Bazaar
Vintage items and much more.
Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Salvation Army, 223 W. Fifth St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-2311
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare Part D
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, pre-register.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Sierra Club Catoctin Group Meeting
Guest speaker.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Common Market Community Room, College Park Shopping Center, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-318-7995
Glade Hosts a UCC Turkey, Oyster and Ham Dinner
Delicious buffet-style roast turkey, fried oysters and ham dinner. $30 cash, $31 credit card for adults, $15 ages 6 to 12, under age 6 free; carry outs $1 extra.
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Location: Walkersville Fire Hall, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-5558 or gladechurch.org
Johnsville Ruritan Cash Bingo
Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m. Food available for purchase. Proceeds benefit scholarship program.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway
Contact: 410-775-7519
Nov. 7
Stained Glass Workshop
In this workshop, you will be guided step-by-step through the stained-glass process. Learn how to make a pattern, cut glass, foil, and solder to make a festive holly suncatcher! Box lunch is included. Instructor: Bob Galandak. $40, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m. -3:00 p.m., also meets Nov. 14
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Nov. 9
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare Part D
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, pre-register.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Nov. 10
USAF Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
Free, but tickets are required. The United States Air Force Concert Band is the official symphonic wind ensemble of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., it features 52 active duty Airmen musicians.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Nov. 11
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Mount Pleasant
Contact: 301-898-3719
“God Bless America, Again”
Forever Young Music (Dale and Kip Young) will be presenting a multimedia music tribute to our veterans and those brave men and women in the armed forces past and present. $25.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or mdtheatre.org
The Guess Who in Concert
The Guess Who is a group that’s connected with the masses throughout an exultant hit parade including “These Eyes,” “Clap For the Wolfman,” “Hand Me Down World,” “No Time,” “Star Baby” and “Share the Land.” Add in fellow classics and double-sided singles like the rock anthem “American Woman” and “No Sugar Tonight,” plus “Laughing” and “Undun,” and the Canadian-bred stateside conquerors are amongst music’s most indelible treasures who are eternally etched into the very fabric of pop culture history. $49 to $90.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Nov. 12
Christmas Bazaar
Crafts, gift baskets, wood working shop, Rudolph’s Fleas, Santa’s re-gifting center, baked goods. Lunch served (eat-in or carry out): Fried oysters, ham salad, chicken strips platters, soup, sandwiches, pies, cakes, cookies and candy.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Taylorsville UMC, 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Contact: 410-875-4101 or taylorsvilleumcmd@gmail.com
Heritage Frederick: Civil War Walking Tour
Length: 90 minutes. Explore what it was like to live in Frederick during the Civil War. Stories include the last Confederate invasion of the North, the ransom of Frederick, and the Battle of Monocacy. $12.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick
Contact: 240-446-2646 or frederickhistory.org
Nov. 14
Sewing Workshop: Winter-themed Pillowcase
Come sew a charming winter/holiday themed pillowcase to give as a gift or enjoy for yourself. This project is suitable for beginners although you must be comfortable operating a sewing machine. We recommend bringing your own machine that you are already familiar with if possible. You may use our fabric and machines or bring your own. Instructors: Carol Wright & Kathy McLaughlin. $5, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live® is a high impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Caregivers, professionals, and individuals will better understand the hardships and confusion that occurs for a person with dementia. These trainings are open to the public.
Free, pre-register
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Nov. 15
Assistive Technology
Maryland TAP provides statewide access to assistive technology (AT) through equipment demonstrations, loans, reuse, financing, and training. Discover what “tools” can help you live a better life! This is a virtual program. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Nov. 16
Thanksgiving Floral Arrangement
Members of the Silver Fancy Garden Club will teach how to create the perfect seasonal floral arrangement, just in time for Thanksgiving. All supplies will be provided. $5, pre-register.
Time: 11 a.m.
Emmitsburg 50+ Center
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
DIY Open Enrollment: Medicare Part D
Open Enrollment is a time to review your Medicare Part D plan to ensure it is right for you. Attend this virtual workshop to learn how to complete this review on your own. Free, pre-register.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Nov. 17
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. This is a virtual presentation. Free, pre-register.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
National Cryptologic Museum: Talking in Code
Explore the history of the Native American Code Talkers from both World Wars. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Jennifer Wilcox, Director of Education, National Cryptologic Museum. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Friendsgiving Cook-Along
A pre-holiday cooking demo of Lentil-Stuffed Acorn Squash with a Hot-Spiced Apple Cider that will be sure to leave you feeling warm and holiday-cozy! You may watch or cook along for a yummy dinner. Ingredient list will be provided in advance. This is a virtual program. Led by: Thu Huynh, MDA, RD, LDN, Giant dietitian, nutritionist. Free, pre-register.
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Frederick County Civil War Roundtable Presentation “Armistead and Hancock: Behind the Gettysburg Legend”
Tom McMillan is the presenter. Part dual biography and part Civil War history, “Armistead and Hancock: Behind the Gettysburg Legend” takes a fascinating deep dive into the friendship between Confederate Gen. Lewis Armistead and Union Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock — a friendship that has been heavily-dramatized in popular novels and movies. Free for museum members, $5 for non-members.
Time: 6:45 p.m.
Location: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-695-1864 or frederickcountycivilwarrt.org
Nov. 18
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo ID to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Nov. 19
Silent Film Series: “The Mark of Zorro” (1920)
A seemingly idiotic fop is really the courageous vigilante Zorro, who seeks to protect the oppressed. Cast includes Douglas Fairbanks, Marguerite De La Motte, Noah Beery. (1 hour 19 minutes). $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Silent Film Series: “The Daughter of Dawn” (1920)
This restored silent film features a love triangle involving a Kiowa chief’s daughter and ensuing conflict between Kiowa and Comanche villages. Cast includes White Parker, Esther LeBarre and Hunting Horse. (1 hour 20 minutes). Category: Romance, Western. $7.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Nov. 20
The Frederick Speaker Series: Jon Meacham
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to TIME and the New York Times Book Review, Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on MSNBC, CNN, and other news outlets. $50 to $60.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Nov. 21
SRC Talley Book Group
With the Senior Rec Council.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, Classroom A, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: Jane at 301-658-8680
Nov. 22
Zumba Time!
With Lauren Medevoy with Game of Life Fitness and Nutrition. Free.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004
Nov. 25
Christmas Bingo
Doors open at 4 p.m., free dinner at 4:30 p.m., games start at 5:30 p.m. $40 per ticket, includes 28 games. Also available for purchase: 50/50 game and seniors jackpot cards. Payout will consist of money and mystery prizes.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co., 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick
Contact: 301-305-0777 or Facebook
Nov. 26
Tuba Christmas
This event is FREE with any canned food or cash donation. The popular tuba comrades of Frederick return with a variety of brassy Christmas hits, delighting audiences of all ages in an annual Weinberg Center tradition. In lieu of admission, a canned food drive will be held to benefit the Community Action Agency of Frederick City.
Time: Noon
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)
Join us for this holiday classic film about an angel sent from Heaven to help a desperate businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. $5.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Nov. 29
Hagerstown Chapter Embroiderers Guild of America Meeting
Following the business meeting, an instructional program or guest speaker. Bring along your own project to work on if you wish! Guests are welcome to visit 3 times before we ask you to become members. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 11507 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown
Contact: 301-401-1702
Nov. 30
Medigap/Supplemental vs Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Phil Vassar with Deana Carter “Coming Home for Christmas Tour”
Artist, songwriter, entertainer, and two-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year with 26 Top 40s, 15 Top 10s, & 10 #1s, including: “Carlene,” “In Real Love,” “Little Rodeo,” “For A Little While,” “Right on the Money,” “Six Pack Summer,” “Last Day of My Life,” “American Soul,” “American Child,” “Bye Bye,” “My Next Thirty Years,” “I’m Alright,” “That’s When I Love You,” “Love is a Beautiful Thing,” “Just Another Day in Paradise” and many more. Deana Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock, sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered her well-deserved, lasting respect, and wide acclaim. $48 to $88.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 3017-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
