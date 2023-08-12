One of the running jokes within paganism is references to “smells and bells” — our love for and use of various sensory tools and techniques when it comes to spiritual practice.
Pagan rituals are often lush with texture. We use incense and sacred fires, singing bowls, bells and chanting, rough cut stone and shining crystals, and so much more. Our tools of ritual and practice are a reflection of a religion that encourages us to lean in, be present, pay attention to and savor our world. Each tool also serves a valuable spiritual purpose.
A component of pagan practice that can be useful for nearly everyone is purification for supporting spiritual and emotional health. Our tools for purification are some of the ones most noticeable on the “smells and bells” front. The stereotype of a hippie waving around a bundle of smoldering herbs springs from this set of practices.
We feel the need for purification because our experience of the world includes its spiritual impact on us. Interacting with challenging people, visiting emotionally charged places, and going through tough life experiences can result in a heaviness or discomfort that is not physical in nature. Purification practices offer a way to release some of that discomfort. For some of us, purification is a near-daily part of our routine. For others, it’s as-needed or linked to specific days of the year.
Pagan techniques for purification are rooted in historical practices. Nearly every culture of the world includes a practice of using smoke to cleanse people and spaces. Some cultures lean more heavily on leaves, grasses and wood, some on resins (the sticky substance or sap that certain trees and plants release) and some on a combination of ingredients both dried and liquid (like essential oils). One consistent quality across smoke-based purification practices is fragrance. The scent of purifying smoke should be fairly strong. Commercially made incense is often used for modern smoke purification for this reason.
Individual techniques vary, but the general guide to purifying with smoke is to first smolder the various dried plants and resins you are using. Working carefully, the smoke is then wafted around the person, object or space being purified. It can be helpful to have a partner for this part. My spouse and I use the herb bundle method and take turns wafting smoke onto each other. Try to make sure to pass smoke across as much of the subject of the purification as possible.
People with respiratory concerns and strong responses to scent may not find smoke purification helpful, though. There are other options that also work well if a reaction to smoke is a concern. This is where the “bells” of “smells and bells” can come in. The sound of pure-toned bells and singing bowls is beautiful and resonant and can be used to shift our feelings and perceptions.
The guidelines for using sound for purification are similar to those used for smoke. Ring the bell or bowl and, allowing the sound to reverberate, pass the instrument around your body. As with smoke purification, a partner can help to ensure full coverage. To use bells and bowls for cleansing spaces and objects, pass the ringing instrument over the surface being cleansed and allow the sound waves to reach as much of the object as possible.
Another popular technique is the use of salt or salt water for purification. Purification baths are a common practice within modern paganism. To take a purification bath, fill your tub with hot water and add a half cup or so of salt (epsom, sea salt and even regular table salt all work) plus any herbs and oils you’d like to include. As you bathe, make sure to rinse your entire body with the salt water. For some people, visualizing the burdens they wish to release being rinsed away can be very helpful. Once you’ve finished bathing, drain the tub and then rinse yourself off with clean water.
We all have tough days from time to time. If you’re feeling a little stuck or weighed down, consider trying a purification technique to help you release what is no longer serving you. Sometimes the best solution is to allow lingering feelings to drift away with smoke.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
