One of the running jokes within paganism is references to “smells and bells” — our love for and use of various sensory tools and techniques when it comes to spiritual practice.

Pagan rituals are often lush with texture. We use incense and sacred fires, singing bowls, bells and chanting, rough cut stone and shining crystals, and so much more. Our tools of ritual and practice are a reflection of a religion that encourages us to lean in, be present, pay attention to and savor our world. Each tool also serves a valuable spiritual purpose.

 

