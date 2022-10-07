St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wolfsville will celebrate its 175th anniversary on Oct. 9 with a special service at 2 p.m.
St. Mark’s was organized in 1845 by the Rev. C.C. Culler of the Funkstown church. In 1847, the cornerstone was laid for the church building. Land for St. Mark’s was donated by the Samuel Marken family. Located just north of Wolfsville, the tract of land was known as Good Hope. Charter members of the new Wolfsville Lutheran Church were the Markens and their relatives and neighbors who desired to follow the Lutheran doctrine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.