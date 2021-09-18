The 55th annual Church Convention of the Fellowship of Bible Churches will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Locust Valley Bible Church, 1323 Marker Road, Middletown.
Entry is free.
The convention will include reports of activities during the past year, plus election of officers.
For more information, contact the Rev. Darell Gentry, president of the FBC, at 717-762-2607.
