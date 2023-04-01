Robin and I applaud our grandkids a lot. We applaud when they go down the slide, get an award in school or blow out the candles on their birthday cake.
As we anticipate Palm Sunday tomorrow, we remember that people applauded Jesus on that occasion as he rode into Jerusalem. Waving palm branches, they shouted, “Hosanna,” a Hebrew word meaning “Save!” (Matthew 21:9). However, the salvation these folks applauded was not what Jesus intended. They wanted salvation from Caesar, but Jesus wanted salvation from sin in all its manifestations.
Too often, we applaud the things Jesus doesn’t want, intend or prioritize. A current method of applause is registering “likes” on social media via platforms such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. But many of the “likes” we issue are not for the soul and sacrifice of life but its expediency and commonality. Some are pronounced, such as “likes” for consumerism, sensuality and mocking humor. But other “likes” are more subtle.
For example, during this year’s Martin Luther King holiday, social commentators noticed that we tended to “like” MLK quotes related to love and service but not those linked to nonviolence and anti-racism.
As we enter Holy Week, our call is to like what Jesus likes in fresh, stretching ways. Christ’s intent is not the dominant culture but the Reign of God. It was that “Kingdom of God” vision that Jesus rode into Jerusalem to advance — a dream, as he clarified to Pilate, that “is not of this world” (John 18:36). Vance Havner agrees; as a Christ-follower, “you are not a citizen of this world trying to get to heaven; you are a citizen of heaven, making your way through this world.”
Polycarp of Smyrna, an early Christian bishop, exemplified heavenly citizenship anchored in God’s Kingdom now. The most pronounced expression occurred as Roman soldiers entered Polycarp’s house to apprehend him for execution. As the Martyrdom of Polycarp records, Polycarp immediately offered the soldiers hospitality through an open door and welcome, placing plentiful food and beverage before them. Polycarp then asked for time to pray, which the soldiers obliged. And with that, Polycarp stood and poured out his heart to God for two hours, “to the astonishment of them that heard him, insomuch that many began to repent that they had come forth against so godly and venerable an old man.”
Few are called to martyrdom, but all are called to witness to God’s counter-intuitive initiative: showing hospitality to enemies, eating with tax collectors, waiting for prodigals, pardoning prostitutes, favoring fishermen, elevating women, utilizing mustard seeds, recognizing Samaritans and forgiving foes.
In 2021, 17 Christian Aid Ministries workers, including two children, were kidnapped in Haiti. It was a horrific act of violence that, at first blush, called for aggressive retaliatory action. But Christian Aid Ministries, along with allied faith-based groups, modeled another way of responding. Not only did they actively pray for the release of the kidnapped Christian Aid workers but they prayed for their kidnappers, the so-called 400 Mawozo gang.
Such a response startled the secular media. Reporting on the surprising approach of Christians, the Associated Press shared that Christian Aid Ministries and their allies “draw on the biblical Sermon on the Mount, which contains some of Jesus’ most radical and countercultural sayings — to love enemies, live simply, bless persecutors, turn the other cheek, endure sufferings joyfully.” And people were startled by an unusual way of dealing with the perennial problem of hardship and life’s challenges.
We are also called to startle folks with Christ’s unusual way. Amid a world weary of the “same old, same old,” we’re to reflect God’s other way of living, modeling a peculiar nature in Christ. For as A.W. Tozer observes, overall, a real Christian is an odd number who “feels supreme love for One whom he has never seen … expects to go to heaven on the virtue of Another, empties himself in order to be full, admits he is wrong so he can be declared right, goes down in order to get up, is strongest when he is weakest, richest when he is poorest and happiest when he feels worst. He dies so he can live, forsakes in order to have, gives away so he can keep, sees the invisible, hears the inaudible and knows that which passeth knowledge.”
Such oddness is characteristic of citizens of the Kingdom of God. Through such a lifestyle, we “like” what Jesus likes and applaud what he applauds. We “bless those who persecute [us]; bless and do not curse” (Romans 12:14). We “preach good news to the poor … proclaim … recovery of sight to the blind … liberate the oppressed” (Luke 4:18). We “go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them … teaching them to obey everything that [Jesus] commanded” (Matthew 28:19-20). We “offer [our] bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God” (Romans 12:1 NIV).
“Liking” such things will probably not increase our status on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. But it will surely delight the God, in Christ, who we’re ultimately called to worship and applaud.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. He serves as moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
