Robin and I applaud our grandkids a lot. We applaud when they go down the slide, get an award in school or blow out the candles on their birthday cake.

As we anticipate Palm Sunday tomorrow, we remember that people applauded Jesus on that occasion as he rode into Jerusalem. Waving palm branches, they shouted, “Hosanna,” a Hebrew word meaning “Save!” (Matthew 21:9). However, the salvation these folks applauded was not what Jesus intended. They wanted salvation from Caesar, but Jesus wanted salvation from sin in all its manifestations.

