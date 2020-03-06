During the Catholic Church’s celebration of the Sacred Liturgy, people shake hands, sip from a common chalet and take Holy Communion from a priest.
But with growing concerns that those traditions might accidentally spread a virus, namely the new coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Baltimore released new guidelines to help protect its flock.
Officials at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton said they are following Archbishop William Lori’s guidelines but believe it won’t overly affect services.
Lori sent a letter Tuesday to all clergy to suspend the sign of peace at Masses and to stop offering consecrated wine. The hope was to limit the amount of physical contact among members of the congregation. Lori’s letter also said the communion can be offered in the hand instead of the tongue, but clergy have been told to try not to touch the tongue or hands of parishioners. Lori also advised the ministers of Holy Communion to use hand sanitizer before distributing the Eucharist.
The Rev. Juan Vazquez-Rubio, of St. Timothy, said every year at this time his church already prepares for flu season. And he believes that the archbishop’s guidelines won’t affect services that much overall.
However, with the COVID-19 strain, Vazquez-Rubio said the Archbishop’s letter “makes it more clear what to do” this season.
“I think it’s a good thing to be proactive and help our congregation, if this is going to be the new normal down the road then we need need to educate ourselves,” he said.
Rob Judge, the executive director at the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, said they are not a Catholic church with a parish, but they are a pilgrimage site. Therefore, the church does not have regular parishioners who celebrate Mass.
Judge said they are planning to follow Lori’s directives, but that he does not think that it will have a big impact on the way they do things.
With COVID-19 in the news media, Judge said many people are already aware of the dangers of the virus.
“The changes that he’s asking for are temporary, so I think they’ll be viewed [as] reasonable in light of the unknown how big of an impact the coronavirus will make,” he said.
Vazquez-Rubio said a few weeks ago he had already limited his church’s consecrated wine from four to two cups.
“Now that it has come from the archbishop, I feel more reaffirmed in my decision, and now I can say that we are on the right track now and get rid of all cups for the time being,” he said.
At Seton, Mass is celebrated once daily Sunday through Friday. Judge said consecrated wine is typically offered during Mass and the brim of the cup is always wiped between offerings. But now, they will stop offering the wine per Lori’s guidelines.
Lori left the state of the Holy water fonts up to each pastor’s discretion. If they are not to remain empty, Lori advised that the fonts be drained, cleaned with disinfectant and refilled on a regular basis.
At St. Timothy, Vazquez-Rubio said they don’t use the holy water fonts during Lent, so the small ones in the chapel have been drained.
As for the holy water fonts at Seton, Judge said they are only removing fonts where multiple people can dip their fingers in, while one font that allows for fresh water at each offering will not be drained.
Lori encouraged precautions be made to disinfect areas or items that might come into contact with hands, such as handrails, restrooms and the like.
At Seton Shrine, Judge said they have taken precautionary steps to disinfect areas more often such as pews and other places members of the public will be touching.
Lori also encouraged anyone who is sick and contagious to not attend church until well. He further stated that “they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation.”
Vazquez-Rubio said they are including information in the church’s bulletin on how to prevent and protect themselves from the virus, as well as posting signs throughout the church and reminding the parishioners before every Mass.
“I would say we need to be proactive, it isn’t terribly wrong to educate ourselves,” he said.
Judge said the guidelines will help keep everyone safe during flu season.
“Some people might view this as over precautionary, I guess our thought is that we don’t know the significance of this threat and it would also be a safe precaution in the midst of the flu season,” he said.
(3) comments
"cha·let
/SHaˈlā/
noun
a wooden house or cottage with overhanging eaves, typically found in the Swiss Alps."
I'm sure I would have noticed Catholics drinking from one at Mass?
Well, Im gonna let the 1000 jokes on that just slide by. Cheers
I can't help it. So, the virus can be spread by holy water? Holy water that can dissolve vampires and cast out demons, but not coronavirus? That virus is some bad stuff.[lol]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.