Harvey Levy spoke of his mother and father, Laizer and Lilka, who were survivors of the Holocaust. During a Holocaust Remembrance Day program held Sunday at the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick, Levy told of his mother making bullets for the German military at a forced-labor camp.
Harvey Levy's mother and father were 12 and 16, respectively, when the Nazis came to take them away.
“Their crime? They were Jews,” Levy said simply at a Holocaust Remembrance Day program Sunday at Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick.
Levy's father Laizer never saw his parents or three of his five siblings again. It was the last time Levy's mother, Lilka, would ever see her mother or three of her four siblings.
Each spent time in various labor camps over the course of World War II, where Lilka worked making bullets for the German military.
“Bullets that could be used to kill her family, her people, and the people trying to save her,” her son said.
The two met near the end of the war, working in the fields of a camp and chatting through the barbed wire.
After Russian soldiers had liberated the camp in May 1945, Laizer rode a bicycle to Lilka's hometown of Katowicz, Poland to find her.
They married and moved to Munich, Germany, then to New York City, where they raised Levy and his brother.
For survivors of the Holocaust, who had lost so much, “recreating family was a priority,” Levy said.
Sunday's service recognized the 6 million European Jews who died in the Holocaust, but also the millions of other Roma, homosexuals, communists and other marginalized killed by the Nazis.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who along with Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor delivered proclamations marking Sunday's ceremony, said she was glad to see such a large turnout.
As history moves further away from the events of the Holocaust, she asked, will ceremonies such as Sunday's still resonate?
“Clearly, the answer is 'yes,'” Fitzwater said.
But maintaining that memory gets harder each year, as more and more survivors die, said Rob Allen, executive director at the Beth Sholom Congregation.
It's what makes events like Sunday's so important.
“It's the only way that we can preserve this chapter in history,” he said.
While the emotional power of direct experience may be fading, there are still children of survivors, people like Levy, who can relate their families' stories, said Rabbi Jordan Hersh, of Beth Sholom.
While the Holocaust was far from the only genocide to ever happen, it was “history's most perfect attempt,” said Rabbi Jennifer Weiner, of Frederick's Kol Ami Congregation.
That's why it's important to hold remembrance ceremonies every year, she said.
Even with the fading number of survivors, the Holocaust was one of the most documented genocides in history, with lots of recorded memories from people who lived through it, Hersh said.
“We're not losing the ability to tell the story,” he said.
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post.
(2) comments
"Sunday's service recognized the 6 million European Jews who died in the Holocaust, but also the millions of other Roma, homosexuals, communists and other marginalized killed by the Nazis."
Exactly how many communists were killed? I'd love to have numbers on ALL the fatalities. How many Christians died? How many gay and trans died? Who exactly were the "Romas"? Why do you say "European-Jews" instead of "Jews"? (I don't wish to see ANY Jews excluded from the official count. It's just too important to gloss over.) Would including those Sephardic Jews living in Germany at that time, increase the 6 Million figure at all? How many thousands of Jewish infants were born in the camps? Polish widwife Stanisława Leszczyńska personally delivered 3,000 infants within her 2 years stint at Auschwitz. Shouldn't we able to rattle-off the # of non-Jewish fatalities? In addition, how many died fighting in WW2?
Let's discuss everything we now know at the CODOH website!
The Holocaust was probably THE most documented genocide in history. The Nazis kept meticulous records, particularly of the ones they didn't murder immediately. Jews were required to register when the Germans occupied the various cities, towns, and villages they captured, and prisoners who were selected for slave labor upon arrival in the different camps had their personal information recorded. Usually, only the ones who were murdered in the shooting pits and gas chambers weren't recorded, except in a tally of the daily killings.
Never again!
