BG Holocast Remembrence 2.jpg
Buy Now

Harvey Levy spoke of his mother and father, Laizer and Lilka, who were survivors of the Holocaust. During a Holocaust Remembrance Day program held Sunday at the Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick, Levy told of his mother making bullets for the German military at a forced-labor camp.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Harvey Levy's mother and father were 12 and 16, respectively, when the Nazis came to take them away.

“Their crime? They were Jews,” Levy said simply at a Holocaust Remembrance Day program Sunday at Beth Sholom Congregation in Frederick.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(2) comments

artandarchitecture

"Sunday's service recognized the 6 million European Jews who died in the Holocaust, but also the millions of other Roma, homosexuals, communists and other marginalized killed by the Nazis."

Exactly how many communists were killed? I'd love to have numbers on ALL the fatalities. How many Christians died? How many gay and trans died? Who exactly were the "Romas"? Why do you say "European-Jews" instead of "Jews"? (I don't wish to see ANY Jews excluded from the official count. It's just too important to gloss over.) Would including those Sephardic Jews living in Germany at that time, increase the 6 Million figure at all? How many thousands of Jewish infants were born in the camps? Polish widwife Stanisława Leszczyńska personally delivered 3,000 infants within her 2 years stint at Auschwitz. Shouldn't we able to rattle-off the # of non-Jewish fatalities? In addition, how many died fighting in WW2?

Let's discuss everything we now know at the CODOH website!

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

The Holocaust was probably THE most documented genocide in history. The Nazis kept meticulous records, particularly of the ones they didn't murder immediately. Jews were required to register when the Germans occupied the various cities, towns, and villages they captured, and prisoners who were selected for slave labor upon arrival in the different camps had their personal information recorded. Usually, only the ones who were murdered in the shooting pits and gas chambers weren't recorded, except in a tally of the daily killings.

Never again!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription