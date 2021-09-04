Would Jesus wear a mask? Would Jesus receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
Lots of people have speculated on those questions. Frankly, we don’t know. But there’s much we do know about Jesus’ emphasis when disease, crisis and controversy escalate.
Jesus majored in healing
We often recount that Jesus came preaching and teaching. We forget that Jesus also came healing. In the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke alone, there are 22 stories of Jesus striving to make people healthy and whole.
The Gospel of John includes one of the most instructive healing stories. Jesus approaches a man disabled for 38 years. As Jesus draws near, he asks a provocative question: “Do you want to become well?” (John 5:7 NET) Immediately, the disabled man makes excuses: “Sir, I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up. While I am trying to get into the water, someone else goes down there before me (John 5:7 NET).” Jesus’ response is direct: “‘Stand up! Pick up your mat and walk.’ Immediately the man was healed (John 5:8-9 NET).”
The question in this text haunts me: Do you want to become well? Frankly, I don’t think it’s addressed to those in COVID wards but our sick society in general. Do we want to become well? If so, we need to act, going beyond excuses and rationalization.
A hotbed of rationalization seethes as we continue to pit science against faith. But as Christian-based research group BioLogos affirms, there is no conflict between science and faith. In “A Christian Statement on Science for Pandemic Times,” BioLogos underscores faith but also COVID science, affirming that in God’s design, God uses science to advance God’s healing. And science is clear: Masks and vaccines save lives. Thus, BioLogos reasons, Christ-followers who affirm God’s design act toward what science confirms: Wear masks and get vaccinated, stand up and walk. Want to become well? Exercise responsibility.
Jesus prioritized the most vulnerable
According to Alvin Lloyd Maraph, most of Jesus’ healing stories focused on the marginalized, including “women, lepers, demoniacs, beggars, and those who were discriminated against by the Jewish community.” In like manner, our healing ministry should also focus on those most vulnerable.
One of the understated realities of the COVID crisis is its impact on those most at risk. For example, the American Medical Association has documented that “marginalized and [minority] patients have and will suffer more acutely during the COVID-19 crisis” than the general population. But other vulnerable groups are unvaccinated children and the elderly with weakened health. Thus, if we wear masks and get vaccinated for no other reason, we do so to do what Jesus did, as Jesus prioritized the most vulnerable.
Several of Jesus’ lessons come to mind, including the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37). Jesus instructs, just as the Samaritan stopped, noticed and lifted a forgotten man alongside the road, we too must stop, notice, and lift those marginalized. We “must defend those who are helpless and have no hope. [We must] be fair and give justice (Proverbs 31:8-9 CEV).”
Jesus accented restoration and hope
The pandemic is wearing us down. The on-again/off-again nature of its resolution is emotionally exhausting. Thus, in addition to a literal mask and vaccine, we need Divine hope, “putting on” and receiving God’s protection and the Spirit’s serum.
First, “put on” God’s protection: “Live under the protection of God Most High,” the psalmist reminds us, “and stay in the shadow of God All-Powerful … say to the Lord, ‘You are … my place of safety; you are my God, and I trust you.’ The Lord will keep you safe from … deadly diseases. He will spread his wings over you and keep you secure (Psalm 91:1-4 CEV).”
Next, receive the Spirit’s serum. For “if the Spirit of Him Who raised up Jesus from the dead dwells in you,” the Apostle Paul reminds us, “[then] He Who raised up Christ Jesus from the dead will also restore to life your mortal (short-lived, perishable) bodies through His Spirit Who dwells in you (Romans 8:11 AMPC).”
God’s protection and the Spirit’s serum are incredibly encouraging. They remind us that at the heart of God in Christ is restoration and hope, as God spreads his wings over us, reminding us that as God’s spirit lives in us, the spirit raises us up, renewing us in dire circumstances, even amid a pandemic.
And so “put on” and receive the totality of God’s provision for healing: a literal mask and vaccine; God’s protection and the Spirit’s serum — affirming as you do that, Christ, not COVID, has the last word.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant, and writer. He just completed two years of service as Moderator of the Church of the Brethren, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.