James Shepherd, practitioner of Christian Science healing and an international speaker, will present his talk “Why everyone is needed” at 2 p.m. March 26 at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 W. Church St., in the Community Room on the lower level.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Bible, especially in Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community, and sponsored by Christian Science Society, Frederick.
“I love exploring the nature of God, infinite love, as the only cause, and our unbreakable connection to God as God’s offspring,” says Shepherd. “This connection gives us our purpose and worth by seeing everyone from a more God-like, or spiritual, point of view. I’ve experienced how this has an impact on my life and on the lives of others.”
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Shepherd will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Shepherd will also touch on the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand: “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father” (John 14:12).
For over 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.
Shepherd has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. He travels from his home base in Eugene, Oregon, to speak to audiences as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
