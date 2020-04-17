Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday morning, right outside the Frederick Community Action Agency’s Food Bank facility on East All Saints Street in Frederick, a large tractor trailer came to a slow stop.
Inside, there were many pallets of food: macaroni, beef stew, tomato sauce, flour and other dried goods meant to help feed needy families in the Frederick city area. Roughly 16-18 large pallets of food went to Frederick’s food bank, and then another eight would go to Mount Airy Net, the food pantry that operates out of Calvary Church in downtown Mount Airy.
The food donations were originally from the Bishop’s Storehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Laurie Lewis, the president of the Relief Society of the Frederick Stake for the church, helped organize the effort. She said local food pantries face a great need right now with unemployment rates skyrocketing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It worries us a lot just as friends and neighbors because some of us have storage and some of us don’t,” Lewis said. “Their jobs are gone, their paychecks are gone, it’s just such a really tender time for a lot of families and if you can’t feed your family—nothing else takes presence over that.”
Workers from Community Action Agency’s food pantry helped lift the pallets from the truck onto a forklift and then roll them over to the facility’s loading dock. Once there, Chris Bard, the agency’s supervisor of food and nutrition, was helping lead the organization and storage effort.
Bard said there is a “mad push” for food because of the coronavirus — right now, the facility is pushing an added 500-700 bags of food for needy families per week.
“As essential workers, we have to get all the food we can from all the different sources,” Bard said.
He said he appreciated the church’s donation, and thanked the Frederick community for stepping up during what are challenging times for many.
“The Frederick community is great, I’ve been getting calls and emails daily about people wanting to donate, we put out information through the city website and Facebook page … and I gotta say, those that can, are willing to help,” Bard said.
The need is not only great in Frederick, but also in Mount Airy, said Jami Trumbower, the pantry manager for Mount Airy Net.
Typically, the food pantry serves about 100 families monthly, Trumbower said.
Last month, that grew to 156 families, she said. And in April, close to 90 families have already visited the pantry, Trumbower said.
“I feel like the pantries are going to get busy as people get laid off … I think people are accessing food pantries that have never had to do so in the past,” she said.
Like Bard, she thanked the Mount Airy community for its willingness to help those in need.
Lewis said Chris Safsten, the president of the Frederick stake of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, was invaluable in coordinating the delivery from Utah to the Frederick County spots.
Safsten was thankful for the Bishops’ Storehouse in Utah, and said they’re making other deliveries statewide to pantries in need.
“The need is really great with people being laid off ... and you see the stores aren’t even full ... you have to kind of get there on the right day for a specific item,” Safsten said. “We’re grateful to be here, and able to help like this. It’s something we want to do, and we’re here to do it.”
His colleague in the church teared up Thursday as she described being involved in that effort with Mount Airy, and learning a truckload of food was coming to some local pantries.
“Jami [Trumbower] and I started to cry on the phone because it’s a privilege,” Lewis said. “Everybody is trying to do what they can do, everybody is doing what they can. And it’s a privilege to be a part of helping in any way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.