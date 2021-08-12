Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational church service at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel at 1 p.m. Aug. 22. Most sermons preached at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel were originally delivered between 1861 and 1865. The church typically hosts these events once a month.
The Aug. 22 service will be conducted by Historic Rocky Springs Chapel trustee and preacher Kirk Callison, who will be donned in Civil War period attire. Callison is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ and will be preaching a sermon by the Rev. Robert L. Dabney called “True Courage.”
The Rev. Dabney served as chaplain to the 18th Virginia Infantry Regiment and, for several months in 1862, as adjutant, or chief of staff, to Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, a Confederate general in the Civil War. Dabney, who was a close friend of Gen. Jackson, originally preached the sermon in June 1863 as a commemoration for Gen. Jackson a month after his death.
Callison will give some background on Dabney before the sermon.
Wearing Civil War period attire to the church service is encouraged but not required.
Rocky Springs Chapel is at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. Call HRSC at 912-492-4355, or send an email to debbymoone@gmail.com for more information.
