Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational church service at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel at 1 p.m. Sept. 26.
The service will be conducted by Chaplain Steve McCarty wearing Civil War period attire. The sermon will be based on 2 Corinthians 5:1-10 and titled “Strike the Tent.” Chaplain McCarty is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ.
Immediately after the service, Historic Rocky Springs Chapel trustee and vice president Maria Callison will give a short presentation on Methodist activist Sarah “Annie” Turner Wittenmyer’s (1827-1900) work during the Civil War. Just some of Wittenmyer’s many contributions to the war effort included caring for wounded soldiers under enemy fire, pushing for installing special dietary kitchens in Army hospitals, and advocating for war orphans.
HRSC is dedicated to using living history programs to accurately educate the public on historical Christian practices and the impact of faith on American society during the Civil War.
The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service and living history program is encouraged but not required. Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call HRSC at 912-492-4355 or send an email to debbymoone@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.