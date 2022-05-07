St. Mary’s Parish and The Collegium will host the 2022 Colloquium of the Church Music Association of America from June 13-25. Events will be held at St. Mary’s Parish sanctuary and facilities, The Collegium, and the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown.
Recently held in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Philadelphia, The Colloquium brings the largest and most in-depth teaching conference and retreat on sacred music in the world to Hagerstown. Plenary speakers include the Rev. Richard Cipolla, William Mahrt and the Rev. Andrew Menke.
The 2022 program offers new opportunities for learning, singing, listening and interacting with some of the best minds and musicians doing sacred music in the world today.
All liturgies (English and Spanish) are open to the public and will be held at St. Mary’s Parish Church. In addition, the CMAA will conduct summer courses such as vocal pedagogy at St. Mary’s the week before the Colloquium from June 13-18.
For more information and to register, visit: musicasacra.com/events/colloquium-2022.
