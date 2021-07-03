On the Fourth of July, we celebrate the Declaration of Independence, which was announced on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia.
Declaring independence from Great Britain, the document also announced the birth of our nation: “We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America declare that these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be free and independent states: that they are absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the state of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved as free and independent states.”
Along with many reasons for separation from Great Britain are also statements about our dependence upon the Lord for his help and protection. We may no longer need help from Great Britain, but we could always use the help of God.
Many times, this document mentions our reliance upon God. It refers to “Nature’s God,” then states that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” It “appeals to the Supreme Judge of the World for the Rectitude of our Intentions” and concludes with, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm Reliance on the Protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”
Our forefathers founded this beautiful nation on their appeal for help from the Lord.
It’s my observation that we are turning from being a “God-fearing nation” to a “godless nation.” As our nation drifts away from God, we are surrounded by growing problems on every side, with an uncertain future. God has certainly blessed America over the years, but a departure from the Lord always leads to disaster.
We have examples in the Old Testament of the Bible concerning the nation of Israel and their relationship with the Lord. When they obeyed the Lord, they were blessed; and when they departed from the Lord, they suffered many adversities. In the book of Judges, we see a pattern of sin, servitude, supplication and salvation. This cycle is repeated throughout the Old Testament. Forsaking the Lord always results in difficulties.
Believers in Christ are encouraged to follow 1 Timothy 2:1-2: “I exhort therefore, that first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”
We sing and ask God to bless America. There is a guaranteed way to have God’s blessings, “Blessed in the nation whose God is the Lord,” Psalm 33:12. While the original statement applied to Israel, I believe there is a present application to be made for America today.
“If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches in our area. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and conduct a Bible study in their home on Tuesday mornings. They have two children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
