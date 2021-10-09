The Catoctin Colorfest is held during the second weekend of October each year in Thurmont. It was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 but is back in full swing this year.
In 2019, there were 237 nationally recognized juried artists and vendors in the community park, according to the Colorfest brochure. There are also many other displays throughout the town, at the fire company carnival grounds and the American Legion grounds. This attracts up to 100,000 tourists who visit the town during Colorfest.
It is always interesting to stroll among the displays and to see how creative these artists can be. The talent of these individuals is simply amazing. There seems to be no limit to their talents and showmanship. Among the multitude of displays are also an incredible amount of food booths offering an abundance of mouthwatering food, a good excuse to go off of one’s diet for a day or so.
The Bible tells of God’s instructions to Moses about building the tabernacle in the wilderness. After God gave those general instructions, he endowed a certain man with special wisdom to construct that tabernacle. “I have called Bezaleel, the tribe of Judah and I have filled him with the spirit of God, in wisdom, in understanding, in brass, in cutting of stones, to set them, in carving of wood, to work in all manner of workmanship.” (Exodus 31:2-5) The result was the beauty of the tabernacle. The Lord also gave instructions and talent to those who made the garments for Aaron, the high priest.
The master craftsman is the Lord himself, who created heaven and Earth in six days (Genesis 1:1-31). “Create” means to make out of nothing. Psalm 33:6 describes God’s creative ability; “By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth.” We are still able to observe what he created, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament shows His handiwork.” (Psalm 19:1)
On the sixth day, God made Adam and Eve in his image, “So God created man in His own image, in the image of God created He him; male and female created He them.” (Genesis 1:27) Genesis 2:7 gives more details of how God created man: “The Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
King David realized some of the wonders of the human body when he wrote, “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knows right well.” (Psalm 139:14) As our bodies grow older, that “fearfully and wonderfully” becomes more evident. The skills and abilities of the wonderful health providers in our area are simply amazing. We are truly blessed by so many skilled and dedicated professionals who take care of our “fearfully and wonderfully” aging human bodies. Even with our aches and pains, let us join with King David in praising the Lord for the incredible body he has provided for us.
In the perfect environment of the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve sinned and brought disease and death upon themselves. Their covering of fig leaves was not sufficient. But God, in his mercy, made coats of skins and clothed them (Genesis 3:21). God has also provided a perfect sacrifice for us in sending His Son, Jesus Christ, to die for our sins. It behooves each of us to accept that provision of salvation (John 3:16).
The Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
