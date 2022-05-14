Division continues to advance. Whether it’s division in our body as we fight off COVID-19, division in our country as we fracture over the issue of abortion, or division in the church as we label each other rather than cherish each other, we are tearing apart.
Historian Jon Meacham once reflected on cultural division. Surprisingly, he remarked: “Division is part of the oxygen of democracy.” The problem is most people are unwilling to learn from “the other,” typecasting “the other” as an enemy rather than a companion. But we are companions. Thus, Meacham calls for respect, for “democracies depend on empathy. If we can’t see each other as neighbors, we’re not going to make it.”
So too for churches. If we can’t see each other as neighbors, we’re not going to make it. Thus, among life choices, we must opt for understanding, electing empathy. It’s striking that most of the apostle Paul’s letters were written to Christ-followers in conflict. Rather than surrendering to rancor, Paul sought shalom. Mind you, such peace-building didn’t expunge differences; that’s unrealistic. But Paul tempered difference, amplifying humanity over hostility. “Don’t let any foul words come out of your mouth. Only say what is helpful when it is needed for building up the community. ... Don’t make the Holy Spirit of God unhappy. ... Put aside all bitterness ... anger, shouting, and slander, along with every other evil. Be kind, compassionate, and forgiving to each other, in the same way God forgave you in Christ” (Ephesians 4:29-32 CEB).
Such self-control emerges as we view difference as strength, bolstering life. In 2020, I hiked Half Moon Mountain in the George Washington National Forest. As I trekked, I was engulfed in stunning autumnal beauty, remembering that a prime reason for the glory was the wide variety of species around me—all kinds of different mammals, leaves, trees, insects and birds. Eager to know specifics, I researched the forest, discovering that surrounding me on that fall day were 40 species of trees, 2,000 species of shrubs and herbaceous plants, 78 species of amphibians and reptiles, 200 species of birds, 60 species of mammals and 100 species of freshwater fishes and mussels. Without such variety and difference, the beauty that apprehended me would not have occurred.
But there’s more. The variety surrounding me needed to learn to co-exist in a respectful, balanced ecosystem, creating, in the words of National Geographic, a “bubble of life.” National Geographic observes, “Every factor in an ecosystem depends on every other factor, either directly or indirectly.” For example, animals depend on plants for food and shelter, and plants depend on balanced temperature. So, too, for us. We need a sense of dependence, valuing each other, differences and all. The apostle Paul underscores this: “[The body of] Christ is just like the human body — a body is a unit and has many parts. ... We were all baptized by one Spirit into one body, whether Jew or Greek ... slave or free. ... Certainly, the body isn’t one part but many. ... God has placed each one of the parts in the body just like he wanted. If all were one and the same body part, what would happen to the body?” (1 Corinthians 12:12-19 CEB).
Diversity is required to create a bubble of life. Democrats need Republicans, and Republicans need Democrats. Episcopalians need Pentecostals, and Pentecostals need Episcopalians. Younger adults need older adults, and older adults need younger adults. Such mutual respect is a stretch but required, for God desires a day, Isaiah reminds us, when “the wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together. ... They will neither harm nor destroy ... for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea” (Isaiah 11:6-9 NIV).
It’s important to note that affirming diversity does not preclude discernment. Openness to others is not synonymous with accepting abuse, immorality or apostasy (the flat-out denial of Jesus as Son of God, Savior of the World, and Head of the Church, according to the Scriptures).
But openness to others does mean openness to new ideas, broader perspectives and untraveled terrain. Greater diversity often equates greater discomfort (for all the right reasons) as we plumb the depths of God’s creation, discovering in people different from us a texture and breadth that stretches us toward greater learning and maturity.
The Human Library is a European movement promoting understanding among diverse people. The concept is bold and innovative but straightforward: “borrow” a person much like you borrow a book. The purpose is to enliven curiosity, learning from people you normally wouldn’t engage with — especially individuals you tend to minimize or usually don’t encounter. For example, you might borrow a single parent if you’ve always lived within a traditional family or a homeless person if you’ve always had food and shelter.
This approach got me thinking: How might a human library be “stocked” in the church? What “books,” what categories of people, would be eye-opening to have on our “shelves”? Certainly, single parents and the homeless — but I’d love for a progressive believer to be able to borrow a conservative believer; a person puzzled by women in ministry to be able to borrow a woman preacher. You catch my drift. The “borrowing” and listening is not necessarily to change our convictions but to soften harsh or indifferent hearts, becoming newly awash in understanding — even empathy — for those we don’t know or tend to disregard.
I call us to become awash in understanding, stretching toward those far from us, envisioning redemptive breakthroughs beyond our most entrenched assumptions. That happens as we dare to engage with those who are varied and different — opting for curiosity, electing empathy. In doing so, “divided we’ll stand,” transforming division into oxygen and life, not just for us and our tribe but for all of God’s humanity.Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. He is currently the Immediate Past Moderator of the Church of the Brethren, having completed two years as moderator, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.