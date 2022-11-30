When Thérèse Keegan was younger, she told her father she would be a trapeze artist and then a nun.
And now at 69, she can say she’s done just that. Well, more or less.
After devoting many years to her aerial dance troupe Updraft, Keegan became a chaplain at Edenton Retirement Community, which offers independent living, assisted living, memory care services and home health services. Keegan acts as a resource for residents to fill their spiritual needs.
“When we're thinking about spirituality, that kind of refers to the way people seek meaning and purpose in their lives,” Keegan said recently. “So that's all of us and how we experience our connection to any given moment.”
More specifically, Keegan is a healthcare chaplain. She approaches the people around her differently then say, a military chaplain or chaplains who follow a denominational format, she explained.
She first became a chaplain during the pandemic at Frederick Health Hospital and later became a hospice chaplain. She started at Edenton about a year ago.
At Edenton, Keegan provides many resources as spiritual outlets for residents. For those who are more religious, she holds an interfaith service each Sunday. She also offers weekly spiritual gatherings where residents can explore themes like forgiveness. And she works with residents one-on-one as well, she said. A lot of her work centers around counseling.
“What happens sometimes is that when we have more time to kind of lie in a hospital bed by ourselves, or just have more time [in general], lifelong things can come up, including what is my identity now in this situation, feelings of helplessness and revisiting your values,” she said.
With older people especially, there’s a lot of loss and grief that comes into their lives that they have to learn to manage.
Everything Keegan focused on in her own life led her to be a healthcare chaplain, even though her past careers might seem unrelated.
Keegan holds a bachelor's degree in dance and a master's degree in early childhood administration and art administration.
She began her career as an early childhood educator and was also involved in child welfare. The second phase of her life was dedicated to the performing arts as an aerial dancer and a choreographer.
“There's a common thread of wellbeing,” she said. “Wellbeing for people, and focusing on the intangibles that relate to our sense of wholeness and our sense of connection.”
Keegan said she always had a connection to the arts but also had a strong sense of spirituality — hence her initial dream of being a trapeze artist and then a nun.
"What I used to just love to do when I was little was go under the big dining room table with a book of songs and just sing to my heart's content," she said. "My favorite song was 'The Man on the Flying Trapeze.'"
Keegan's own personal goal is to build a meaningful relationship with everyone at Edenton, including its staff, so they feel comfortable to come to her in their own time of need.
“That, in itself, is a process of developing trust, confidence, openness, where people can be vulnerable,” she said.
What she offers to each individual person varies. One person might need to go outside and get some fresh air, while another might need help to figure out funeral and memorial services. Some people find comfort in music and others need a listening ear, she said.
What she says is unique about her line of work is that not a week goes by that she doesn't have a meaningful interaction with someone. Keegan recalled one woman who she said she helped by just listening to her empty out all her worries.
"If we can open our hearts, all you really have to do, and it's not easy all the time, is let that person tell you what's in their heart, and help them to do it," she said.
As much as there's positive emotions that come with helping others, there's also a lot of negative emotions that Keegan has to sift through. Mortality and death are a constant in her work. She has helped to arrange more funerals, memorial services and grief counseling in the recent years than she had in the rest of her life. There's a lot of fear and anxiety surrounding death and mortality and that can become very heavy sometimes, too, she said.
She explained her role as a chaplain using an analogy: Chaplains are like chimneys. There's a fire, and a chaplain's job is to let all that smoke go through them, up and out. But there's still soot left in a chimney, she said, so she tries to take care of herself when she can. That way, she can continue to help give people what they need.
"When we spiritually get into the same place together for a while and lift our hearts, it's totally visible," she said.
