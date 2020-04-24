Pastor Heath Wilson has baked and delivered 110 loaves of bread to members of his church over the course of the last few weeks.
He is a pastor at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg and he said that he’s been baking bread for quite a while, for events and for pleasure. He had found a recipe that doesn’t require the bread to be kneaded, and the dough can stay in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Given that he is stuck in his house, Wilson decided to ramp up his bread production.
“When this all started, I started to think of what’s a way that I can reach out to people and help people,” he said. “And given that the church population skews older, they shouldn’t be going out to the store and other things. What can I do to help?”
When he’s done baking the bread loaves, which he makes several of at a time, he delivers them to the members of the community by dropping them off on their porches. Because his church is in Emmitsburg, its members are spread out from Aspers, Pennsylvania, down to southern Frederick County.
“I let people know, if you’ve got a friend, if you’ve got a neighbor, if there’s somebody that’s not part of our church who you think could use it, let me know, I’m willing to drop it off there also,” Wilson said.
Along with delivering to members of the church, Wilson has been delivering to first responders in his neighborhood and anybody else who needs bread.
Lucky for Wilson, he bought large quantities of flour and yeast at Costco before the stay-at-home order went into effect. However, he has since ran out of flour, which is now hard to come by in grocery stores. A member of the church gave him a bag, and he has plans to use some flour that was intended to be used for a turkey and oyster dinner that the church had to cancel.
Because churches can no longer hold worships in person, Wilson has been pre-recording services in the offices of Tom’s Creek along with his wife, who is a clergy member at another United Methodist church in Mount Airy. They decided to combine their services, and get an average of 900 attendees every week when they premiere them on Facebook.
Wilson has also been sending out regular emails to his church members to remind them to reach out if they need anything, either to him or to other members.
While Wilson is glad that he can stay in touch with the church, he admits that the pre-recording and editing of the services has taken a lot of extra time. The bread baking has been a both welcome and productive task.
“Putting the time into [the bread] is just calming for some strange reason,” Wilson said.
He’s also glad that his natural instinct to provide people with food has gone over well so far.
“I guess I’m more of a food type person, so for me it felt so good to be able to drop that off to somebody so they could have something that just connected with them, at a visceral level,” Wilson said. “A card, a call is nice, but to receive a fresh baked loaf of bread, even in abnormal times gives you a sense of normalcy.”
