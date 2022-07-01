We are living in a time of great debate over whether our rights come from God or from government. Which position our government adopts will impact what direction our nation will be taking.
The second paragraph of The Declaration of Independence from July 4, 1776, says, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The last paragraph of The Declaration of Independence proclaims that we are “appealing to the Supreme Judge of the World for the Rectitude of our Intentions.”
Since American citizens “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States declares “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” This amendment very clearly places restrictions on the government.
With 2022 being an election year, it is imperative that voters are informed of the opinion and position of those running for office, as to how they view the statements of our founding documents.
In my lifetime of over eight decades, I have seen a steady and continual departure away from our original, founding documents and also away from the teachings of the Bible, the Word of God. We have removed “God’s Word,” and replaced it with “man’s word.” God’s Word has been taken out of our institutions, and now we wonder why we have so many problems in our nation.
In Psalm 9:17, there is a warning about “nations who forget God.” Additional warnings are given in Psalm 2:1-3: “Why do the nations rage and the people image a foolish thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against His Anointed (Messiah), saying, Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.” The next verse gives God’s reaction to those who rebel against the Lord, “He who sits in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision” (Psalm 2:4).
By contrast there is a promise made to those who obey God’s commands: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). God has promised to heal our land if we humble ourselves before him. “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Each of us has a Biblical mandate concerning our nation: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all people; for kings, and for all who are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). The next two verses, 1 Timothy 2:3-4, give reasons for this exhortation: “For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; who will have all men to be saved, and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”
While we are concerned about the direction of our nation, let each of us obey the command to pray for our leaders and citizens of our beloved country. Our prayer is that they will come to the knowledge of God’s truth and will accept the salvation that God accomplished through the finished work of Christ, who died for us, arose again from the dead and intercedes on our behalf before the throne of God.
Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since April 1962. He is presently ministering at Frizzellburg Bible Church, near Westminster. He and his wife Jackie, live in Thurmont. They have two children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Lemon v Kurtzman 1971. God or belief in god is not relevant to US law. Your beliefs are protected by law, but ought have nothing to do with legislation.
The problem is your creator's creator is man.
