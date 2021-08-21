Many families are planning that last vacation trip at this time of late summer, just before the busy schedules for autumn begin. Those trips from Frederick County usually take several hours, whether we are going to the ocean or to the mountains of Western Maryland.
It is exciting to plan the trip and to look forward to arriving at our destination. But the actual travel there can either be an enjoyment or an endurance. The time and the distance are the same, but our state of mind on the way can make a difference.
We can be in such a rush to get to our destination that we miss much of the beautiful scenery during the trip. Young children usually don’t take notice of what surrounds them as they travel. Parents too soon hear the question that will be repeated during the trip, “Are we almost there?” It is understandable why children feel this way, but adults should have a different outlook on the journey.
When traveling to the ocean from northern Frederick County, I really enjoy the variety of scenery in Maryland. The farms and fields of central Maryland begin to change around Annapolis, and you take in the Bay Bridge, boats and the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. On the Eastern Shore, we see large farming enterprises with fresh produce stands on the side of the road. The small towns have an atmosphere of their own, and soon we begin to see highway signs indicating how many miles to the seashore.
Two years ago, three other friends and I were invited to travel to Romney, West Virginia, to spend the night and then take a train ride up into the mountains near Elkins, West Virginia. What made this trip even more enjoyable was that the person who invited us did the driving, knew where he was going, and provided overnight accommodations. This allowed me to fully enjoy the scenery throughout the trip!
To those of us who have accepted Christ as our savior, our eternal destination is heaven. Christ promised a home in heaven, saying, “I am preparing a place for you, I will come again and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there you may be also (John 14:3).”
Our life here on Earth is a journey, and how we travel to our home in heaven can have a great impact on our daily lives. Just as our travels here on Earth include detours and obstacles, so our spiritual journey will have the same. While most travelers have a smart phone with a GPS to guide them in their earthly travels, believers have the Lord who promised, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way which you shall go, I will guide you with my eye (Psalm 32:8).” The lord said he would always be with us: “I will never leave you, nor forsake you (Hebrews 13:5).” The rest of that verse challenges us to “be content with such things as you have.”
With Christ as our savior, we have someone who not only knows all of our needs but can meet each need throughout life. Believers are invited to “cast all your care upon Him, for He cares for you (1 Peter 5:7).” King David had that calm assurance in the loving care of the Lord when he wrote, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me (Psalm 23:4).”
Believers in Christ have the lord’s promise that a place is prepared for them after this life is over. He also promised to help them on their earthly journey to that heavenly home. Since he knows the way, let us invite him to lead us. Then we can enjoy the journey!
The Rev. Martz has been in the pastoral ministry since 1962. He is still involved in pulpit supply in various churches. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Thurmont and have two children, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
