For people living in the world in the mid-1800s, society was dominated by males, especially in the Middle East. However, even in the West, and throughout the entire world, not a single country allowed women to vote.
The equality of men and women is one of the important teachings of Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith. In 1863, Baha’u’llah declared his mission — that he was the latest Manifestation of God. In the Baha’i writings, he proclaimed “that in the estimation of God there is no distinction of sex; the one whose heart is most pure, whose deeds and service in the Cause of God are greater and nobler, is most acceptable before the divine threshold — whether male or female.” (Promulgation of Universal Peace)
Humanity has two counterparts, or two wings, one masculine and one feminine. When likened to other beings, both wings need to be strong for the bird of humanity to fly. What this means is that only when women are looked upon as equal to men, having equal opportunities and equal education and training, so they can acquire virtues and perfections, will humanity attain its greatest success and prosperity.
This equality of condition does not mean equality of function, as men and women differ vastly. Some tasks are best performed by men, and some are best performed by women. There are other jobs that can be done equally by either. However, both women and men can contribute to the advancement of the human race.
‘Abdu’l-Baha revealed, “It has been objected by some that woman is not equally capable with man and that she is deficient by creation. This is pure imagination. The difference in capability between man and woman is due entirely to opportunity and education.” (Promulgation of Universal Peace)
Baha’is believe when God created mankind, both women and men were given intelligence and perfections without claiming superiority, so one wonders why women should not be as favored as men. God’s plan of creating women and men equal was not focusing on their sex. As mentioned above, God looks at a person’s heart — the one (woman or man) whose heart is purest and who performs the most perfect deeds — is acceptable to God. For us to help build these equal relationships between woman and man, we have to first look at each other as souls. We can then find spiritual strengths that are a source of unity.
Looking back throughout history, women have been cherished as the honor of humanity. Mary, as the mother of Jesus, and Sarah, the wife of Abraham, have exalted humanity by their excellences and steadfastness. It should be noted that in looking at education, educating women should be as important or more important than educating men, as women are the first teachers of the children. Mothers need to have ample training so they can educate them.
An array of great women who have left a huge imprint on the history of civilization include Marie Curie (1867-1934), who coined the word “radioactivity,” discovered two new elements (radium and polonium) and developed portable X-ray machines. She is also the only person to have received Nobel Prizes for two different sciences, chemistry and physics.
Amelia Earhart (1897-1939) was the first person to fly solo across the Atlantic, and the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to the U.S. mainland.
Another inspiration to all was Anne Frank (1929-1945), a Jewish girl who kept a diary while living in an attic, hiding from the Nazis in occupied Amsterdam for almost two years during World War II and never seeming to give up hope and faith.
Rosa Parks (1913-2005) was a very brave woman who refused to give up her seat in the “colored section” on a public bus and initiated the civil rights movement in Montgomery, Alabama. She received the NAACP 1979 Spingarn Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and, upon her death, she was the first woman to lie in state in the Capital Rotunda.
Recently, we honored Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani girl who spoke on women’s rights to education after the Taliban overtook her town and banned all girls from school. She was shot in the head by the Taliban but still advocated for education for women and children. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 at the age of 17, thus becoming the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.
In December 2020, we recognized Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African American viral immunologist at the NIH Vaccine Research Center whose team worked closely with Moderna and were instrumental in developing the science for the COVID-19 vaccine. Her team at NIH studied the vaccine’s immune responses and helped create the second vaccine against COVID, Moderna.
Baha’u’llah promulgated the same education for women and men so the possibilities of war would be totally destroyed. By bringing about equality between women and men, warfare will cease, as women will not offer up their sons to be sacrificed upon the battlefield, as they have spent about 20 years training, nurturing, worrying about and caring for each of their children.
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, stated that eventually men will address the women with “Blessed are ye! Verily ye are worthy of every gift. Verily ye deserve to adorn your heads with the crown of everlasting glory, because in sciences and arts, in virtues and perfections ye shall become equal to man, and as regards tenderness of heart and the abundance of mercy and sympathy, ye are superior.” (Paris Talks)
‘Abdu’l-Baha also mentioned, “As long as women are prevented from attaining their highest possibilities, so long men will be unable to achieve the greatness which might be theirs.” (Paris Talks)
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.