A fraternity came together recently through Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church to help provide clothes and food to warm local youth.
The men of Xi Xi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., of Frederick, on Monday donated more than $800 to the Knoxville church to support coats, gifts and dinners, according to organization officials.
Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men, was founded on Dec. 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. Its founders were seven college men “who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country,” per officials.
