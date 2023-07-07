Two United Methodist congregations in Frederick County are among over 6,000 across the country to be given permission to leave from the denomination amid divide over LGBTQ-related issues, while others in the region have taken the issue to court.
Salem United Methodist Church in Myersville and Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Ijamsville are two of 23 churches that the Baltimore-Washington Conference — which includes hundreds of churches across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia — approved for disaffiliation at its annual conference in June.
In 2019, the church addressed its stance on LGBTQ issues and maintained the ban on same-sex marriages and LGBTQ ordinations. The church also implores members not to reject or condemn LGBTQ community members.
Beginning in 2019, the church established a temporary window, which concludes at the end of this year, in which congregations in the U.S. had the opportunity to separate from the church over issues of human sexuality.
The Salem church is in the process of becoming an independent church after an extensive process that began in August 2022, when the Salem Church Council voted to begin the discernment process, a spiritual decision-making process, according to the church's website that has an up-to-date timeline of its disaffiliation process.
The Salem and Ebenezer churches could not be reached for comment on Friday.
As Salem underwent the discernment process, the church held webinars, Bible studies and open forums with the members to discuss the issue.
The church also established a committee to explore becoming an independent church. In March, the committee presented to members its findings and what disaffiliating would look like. Later that month, church members voted, with 79 percent in favor of disaffiliation.
"Going forward, Salem intends to operate as an independent church and continue its mission to serve the greater Wolfsville area by proclaiming the Good News of Jesus Christ, helping each other grow in faith, and serving those in need in our congregation, community and the world," the church wrote in a public statement after the vote.
The church is transitioning to becoming independent by finding a new pastor, establishing a constitution and changing its logo and name to the Salem Community Church, which will occur after the disaffiliation agreement and payment is delivered to the conference at the end of August.
Certain guidelines were set by the overarching church for disaffiliation, but each conference was able to add other requirements. Among other disaffiliation fees set by the church, the Baltimore-Washington Conference also required that congregations looking to exit must pay 50 percent of the value of their church's property.
Salem's departure from the denomination cost them $412,104, of which $346,283 was to fulfill the conference's additional property value cost.
While two churches were given permission to leave, dozens of other congregations in the region are currently in a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County against the conference seeking more reasonable exit requirements.
The churches argue that the conference is forcing them to stay affiliated and violating their religious beliefs by "holding their church buildings and property hostage," according to court records.
Among those in the lawsuit are three in Frederick County: Flint Hill United Methodist Church, Ijamsville United Methodist Church Inc. and Libertytown United Methodist Church.
After the lawsuit was filed, Bishop LaTrelle Easterling, the episcopal leader of the Baltimore-Washington and Peninsula-Delaware Conferences, released a public statement, writing that the conference is "deeply grieved" by the lawsuit.
Easterling added that despite the conference's willingness to work with churches that want to disaffiliate, these churches have "refused to follow The Book of Discipline" by choosing to sue the conference.
"What these churches that are suing the conference seek is vastly different from our open and transparent process, which occurs in church conferences and at our annual conference session," Easterling wrote. "It is an attempt to undermine the core of the connectional commitments all churches and conferences in our denomination have to one another. And it is outside the bounds of established church law, doctrine and theology."
Pastor Rod Fry, of Flint Hill and Ijamsville, said that the two churches want to disaffiliate but can't afford to do so. He added that the churches want a more fair and equitable way to leave the church.
The Baltimore-Washington Conference has not provided financial help to the churches with expenses or repairs, according to Fry.
Fry echoed the sentiment that the churches feel that they are being held hostage with their property.
Both Flint Hill and Ijamsville churches are currently valued at over $150,000, according to property records.
As the four-year window set in 2019 comes to an end, the Baltimore-Washington Conference stated on its website that by suing the conference, these congregations have "surrendered" the possibility of disaffiliation.
If the court rules in favor of the conference, then the churches will likely be unable to disaffiliate because the annual conference, where a vote was required, has already passed.
In the complaint filed in court by the churches, it stated that intervention from the court is necessary "to enable the free exercise of Plaintiff Churches' constitutional religious and property rights."
At the end of June, the conference filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction to reconsider religious decisions made by a hierarchical church body.
The pretrial and settlement conference is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2024.
(17) comments
I am with these churches, BWC and the leaders needs to do their job instead of doing favors for churches. God is in charge. I have complained several times with no results.
Can someone clarify - are these local churches leaving the Methodists because they DO or DO NOT support LGBTQ rights?
This is a very poorly written article.
Having known some very nice people that are one of the group of LGBTQ I wonder why anyone would care. In the Catholic church there are many in the priesthood that have molested children and the Church protected them. The problem is they set a standard that they do not adhere to. Also, the first marriage was based on a covenant promise from Genesis 2,24. In the Catholic church priests are married to the church, although that was not always true. Marriage should be a partnership and is for having children - between a man and a woman. But if two people of the same sex decide to live together or even get married, why should we care?
"Salem's departure from the denomination cost them $412,104, of which $346,283 was to fulfill the conference's additional property value cost." Money works in mysterious ways.
I think it's wonderful that these churches are letting the world know who they are and how hatred fills their hearts. Pastor Rod Fry, thanks for letting us know what a hateful, non-Christian person you are.
“…non-Christian person…”
When lots of people in a religion believe something and their actions are consistent with those beliefs, how can you say that they are not members of that religion?
In other words, Pastor Fry is a Christian. It is well past time to stop assuming that Christianity is a force for good. One need only read the Bible to know that. Let’s judge people by their actions and not the fluffy clouds in a blue sky version of their beliefs.
Religion is a cult made to fit whatever the preacher wants you to believe. Bible is just babble from Neanderthals that didn’t know where the sun went at night, so they made up stuff.
No mention of the fact that Bishop Easterling is not following the Book of Discipline.
Tax these shysters.
Exactly…just as we tax fiction novels.
I can’t tell from this article why these churches are disaffiliating. Is there an editor in the house???
Agreed wturner, it could be more clear.
Two United Methodist congregations in Frederick County are among over 6,000 across the country to be given permission to leave from the denomination amid divide over LGBTQ-related issues, while others in the region have taken the issue to court…i think this is why?
Man it’s complicated being a theist…hate or don’t hate just because a book says something, and god gives no reason why he wants his believers to hate on fellow human beings for being human…not a lot of critical thinking going on…then again we are talking about god-believers…
Which fox? Rah? Odin? Zeus? Mephistopheles? Any of the Mullins of others current and in the dustbin of history once equally believed but now defunct?
Which god
I left the United Methodist Church and Christianity and all other man made Religions 50 years ago when I realized they were haters and hypocrites.
Books written to coddle the masses and quell their fears of the unknown…and instill fear of others of variant fiction books that diverge from their own fictional fairy tales.
