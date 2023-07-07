Pastor Rod Fry
Pastor Rod Fry stands inside the Ijamsville United Methodist Church on Friday. The church is one of three churches in Frederick County and dozens more in the region that want to disaffiliate from the Baltimore-Washington Conference and are in an active lawsuit seeking a way to exit.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Two United Methodist congregations in Frederick County are among over 6,000 across the country to be given permission to leave from the denomination amid divide over LGBTQ-related issues, while others in the region have taken the issue to court.

Salem United Methodist Church in Myersville and Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Ijamsville are two of 23 churches that the Baltimore-Washington Conference — which includes hundreds of churches across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia — approved for disaffiliation at its annual conference in June.

(17) comments

ecco123

I am with these churches, BWC and the leaders needs to do their job instead of doing favors for churches. God is in charge. I have complained several times with no results.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

Can someone clarify - are these local churches leaving the Methodists because they DO or DO NOT support LGBTQ rights?

This is a very poorly written article.

Report Add Reply
DickD

Having known some very nice people that are one of the group of LGBTQ I wonder why anyone would care. In the Catholic church there are many in the priesthood that have molested children and the Church protected them. The problem is they set a standard that they do not adhere to. Also, the first marriage was based on a covenant promise from Genesis 2,24. In the Catholic church priests are married to the church, although that was not always true. Marriage should be a partnership and is for having children - between a man and a woman. But if two people of the same sex decide to live together or even get married, why should we care?

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

"Salem's departure from the denomination cost them $412,104, of which $346,283 was to fulfill the conference's additional property value cost." Money works in mysterious ways.

Report Add Reply
bnick467

I think it's wonderful that these churches are letting the world know who they are and how hatred fills their hearts. Pastor Rod Fry, thanks for letting us know what a hateful, non-Christian person you are.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

“…non-Christian person…”

When lots of people in a religion believe something and their actions are consistent with those beliefs, how can you say that they are not members of that religion?

In other words, Pastor Fry is a Christian. It is well past time to stop assuming that Christianity is a force for good. One need only read the Bible to know that. Let’s judge people by their actions and not the fluffy clouds in a blue sky version of their beliefs.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Religion is a cult made to fit whatever the preacher wants you to believe. Bible is just babble from Neanderthals that didn’t know where the sun went at night, so they made up stuff.

Report Add Reply
guest758

No mention of the fact that Bishop Easterling is not following the Book of Discipline.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

Tax these shysters.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Exactly…just as we tax fiction novels.

Report Add Reply
wturnerinMD

I can’t tell from this article why these churches are disaffiliating. Is there an editor in the house???

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Agreed wturner, it could be more clear.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Two United Methodist congregations in Frederick County are among over 6,000 across the country to be given permission to leave from the denomination amid divide over LGBTQ-related issues, while others in the region have taken the issue to court…i think this is why?

Man it’s complicated being a theist…hate or don’t hate just because a book says something, and god gives no reason why he wants his believers to hate on fellow human beings for being human…not a lot of critical thinking going on…then again we are talking about god-believers…

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Which fox? Rah? Odin? Zeus? Mephistopheles? Any of the Mullins of others current and in the dustbin of history once equally believed but now defunct?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Which god

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I left the United Methodist Church and Christianity and all other man made Religions 50 years ago when I realized they were haters and hypocrites.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Books written to coddle the masses and quell their fears of the unknown…and instill fear of others of variant fiction books that diverge from their own fictional fairy tales.

Report Add Reply

